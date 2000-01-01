NOAA Presence on Oregon Coast Celebrated with Tuna Cook-Off in August

Published 07/28/2012

(Newport, Oregon) - To celebrate one year of the NOAA Pacific Fleet presence in Newport, the town is throwing a big barbecue – a tuna barbecue called the Great Albacore Tuna BBQ Challenge. It's a combination of small town Americana picnic – but on a bay on the central Oregon coast – and an Iron Chef competition with local tuna. All two days of events happens at Port Dock 7 on Newport's historic Bayfront, and include everything from scrumptious seafood, barbecued burgers and hot dogs, a massive cake for NOAA to big classic car show.

The event begins Friday, August 10 at 4:30 p.m., with a barbecue of “Don Dogs and Mann Burgers” - grilled by Port General Manager Don Mann and his barbecue team – and hosted by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. The food feast lasts until 6:30 p.m. and is $5 per dinner, which includes side dishes and Pepsi products.

Then a special commemoration ceremony for NOAA happens at 5:30 p.m., with officials from the Port of Newport, the chamber and other local dignitaries. It will also include a big cake for NOAA's one-year anniversary in Newport, presented by Chinook Winds.

On Saturday, August 11 it starts at 10 a.m., but the festivities focus on the Great Albacore Tuna BBQ Challenge, which begins at 11 a.m. Around 15 teams of chefs are expected to compete for prizes, creating their culinary feats right there in front of judges and the public.

James Myers, one of the organizers of the event, said the recipes will be quite creative, and the event follows a new tradition in Newport for interesting culinary festivals.

“This is like several of the cook-offs famous now in Newport including the Great Newport Wild Seafood Cook-Off and the 5 Alarm Firehouse Cook-Off,” Myers said.

The public does get a taste of the results, he said.

Awards ceremonies happen at 3:30 p.m., with teams competing for $2000 in prizes, including first through fifth place awards and a People's Choice Winner.

Meanwhile, a special recently added to the two-day feast is the NW Woodies and Bay City Classic Car Show.

There are no fees to enter the competition and the ceremony events are free to the public, except tuna cook competition. Cost includes “all you can sample” of the tuna entry dishes. Advanced tickets at $10 can be obtained by going to www.yaquinabaybbq.com or $12 at the gate. Students 6-15 are only $5.

For more information or to enter into the competition, contact James Myers, beachbum55@charter.net or call 541-270-0892

