Central Oregon Coast Holds a Day to Learn About NOAA

Published 06/03/2011

The Hatfield's octopus will take the spotlight during this day.

(Newport, Oregon) – As the central Oregon coast continues to get a bit giddy over the arrival of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) new facility there, its neighbor and sort of brother in science there is holding a special event on June 11 called NOAA Day.

The Hatfield Marine Science Center is hosting the event, which features a bevy of science-oriented activities and lectures.

NOAA’s new infrastructure in Newport, the Marine Operations Center Pacific, will compliment the activities of NOAA researchers who have been based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center for decades. Visitors will have opportunities to learn about the scientists who rely on the NOAA ships to conduct their fisheries and oceanographic research as well as the NOAA Corps, whose officers and staff operate the ships and manage the fleet.

Newport's Nye Beach

All events take place on June 11 at the Hatfield.

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. - "Exploring the Ocean - New Discoveries." Short video clips and PowerPoint presentation that includes coming activities at the cabled observatory offshore at the Axial Volcano. Presented by Dr. Stephen Hammond, Chief Scientist, NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

12:00 - 12:45 - "Using Long-term Ocean Observations to Forecast Salmon Returns" presented by Dr. Bill Peterson, Senior Scientist, NOAA Fisheries, Northwest Fisheries Science Center.

1:00 - 1:30 - “Giant Pacific Octopus Feeding” presented by Dr. Bill Hanshumaker, Public Marine Education Specialist, Oregon Sea Grant.

Yaquina Bay

1:30 - 2:30 - "The Power of Art and Narrative to Make Fisheries Issues Easier to Understand." Award winning author/illustrator of ten books, Taylor Morrison, will give a brief presentation about the creation of his latest book A Good Catch. Original paintings, sketchbooks, and storyboards will be on display. Following the presentation Taylor will be signing copies of the book available for free, courtesy of NOAA.

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. - "Science and Service in the NOAA Fleet." Learn about the upcoming missions of NOAA’s vessels here at Newport. Presented by Russell G. Haner, LCDR/NOAA.

Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541.867.0167

