Inland Oregon and Coast in Store for a Week of Fair to Nice Weather, Maybe Longer

Published 02/02/2012

(Oregon Coast) – There is good news for those who are loving this run of nice weather in northwest Oregon – including the coast and Portland – as the trend looks to remain in place over the weekend, on and off for the next week, and then maybe returning around Valentine’s Day (above: a recentl lovely sunset in Lincoln City).

Steve Pierce, president of the Oregon chapter of the of the American Meteorological Society, said a high pressure ridge is loitering around this area and making for the sunlit and warm beaches.

“A large ridge of high pressure is anchored once again over the entire Pacific Northwest,” Pierce said. “This will divert storms well north and south of the region. From the coast to the cascades, it will remain mostly dry for the entire first week of February. Looking even further down the road, it would appear as though this general trend will continue through the first 10-plus days of the month. I would recommend everyone get out and enjoy the pleasant weather this coming weekend. It should be very nice, for a change."

Beautiful conditions like these at Cannon Beach will be common for the next few days, and then on and off for about a week.

All this means some extra nice conditions for the Oregon coast, as February is known for producing unusually warm weather on the beaches when such calm patterns hit the region. Because of the temperate nature of the ocean-area environment, which keeps temperatures within a small range on the coast, clear and blue sky days mean unseasonably warm weather for the Oregon coast. If the weather system is bringing cold but clear skies to inland Oregon, the coast is often almost balmy. It can be near freezing in the valley if it's cloudless and blue, but on the coast it will feel like around 60 on the beaches because of the lack of wind and the sun reflecting off the water and sand. See more about the "secret spring of February" and this beach dynamic

Meteorologists explain this balmy dynamic as the result of longer days and more sunlight warming things up, so if temperate conditions replace a storm system, you'll encounter warmer temperatures that can mimic spring.

But on the Oregon coast, this dynamic will be even further exaggerated. Places like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Pacific City, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence will be basking in temperatures around 50 degrees over the next few days. But with little or no wind, look for the actual beaches to feel much warmer.

At the National Weather Service office in Portland, meteorologist Jeremiah Pyle reiterated that pattern prediction for the next week or so.

“It's nicer than normal,” Pyle said. “You've got to consider what we normally have this time of year.”

Pyle said the next few days will be the best, with Tuesday being a turning point when some more clouds and light precipitation are in store. Some nice days will dot that later part of the week, however.

Then around Friday, February 10, a few stormy moments will step in, but the chances for a nice Valentine’s Day start to go up after that.

“Looks like there's another system next Friday or next weekend, but there's some uncertainty about that,” Pyle said. “After that system next weekend, there's a chance we'll build back into the upper level ridging pattern that gives us this nice weather.”

Meanwhile, the region is seeing everday adding two to four minutes of sunlight. Each day gets a little longer by that margin.

