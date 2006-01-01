Central Oregon Coast Flooded with Wine Lovers Next Week: Seafood Wine Fest

Published 02/15/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – Next week features one of the bigger festivals in the state of Oregon, where a small Oregon coast town grows by as many as 20,000 people over the course of the weekend.

It's the 36th Newport Annual Seafood and Wine Festival on February 21 – 24, and this time it features more advance ticket sales over the internet and a fourth night added to the vino frivolity. Thursday night is the new evening, tacked on to the formerly three-day festival. That night is admission by E-Tickets only and limited to 1,000.

Other days are admission by E-Tickets as well as at the gate, but purchasing advance tickets online guarantees you entry. As E-Ticket sales increase for each of the days, it reduces the number of gate tickets available, especially during peak hours on Saturday.

Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

E-Ticket Only $15.00 (limited 1,000 tickets) – and includes commemorative wine glass Friday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. New this year: open at noon

$13.00 E-Tickets

$13.00 at the gate Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m,

$18.00 E-Tickets

$18.00 at the gate Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$7.00 E-Tickets

$7.00 at the gate The three-day weekend pass (2/22 -2/24) is E-Ticket Only: $32.

Advanced E-Tickets are already on sale and available at www.seafoodandwine.com.

This year's theme is Cirque du Vine and the presenting sponsor is Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Along with the over 80 wineries from around the northwest, there are dozens of food booths and arts 'n' crafts.



All E-Ticket prices will have an added processing fee. The number of tickets sold each day at the gate is limited.



Tickets are also available with a wine glass purchase for an additional fee.



E-Tickets also offer a special coupon on the back for $5 off clothing at the Chamber booth. Bigfoot Beverage is this year’s E-Ticket sponsor.

Ticket prices do not include wine tasting. Food item prices range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries, too. New this year will be a coat/wine check area.



Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.

Newport officials urge you to make your Newport lodging reservations now, as these fill up at least a week in advance. Some lodgings will still be open in nearby towns, such as Waldport, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, however.

For more information, call 800-262-7844 or visit www.seafoodandwine.com.

