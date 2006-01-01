Oregon Coast in Winter: Newport January Preview of Events

Published 12/15/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – Where the bay meets the beach and the Oregon coast becomes a haven for all sorts of funky sea creatures on display, you're looking at Newport during the winter. Besides a bevy of fun stuff to do in two aquariums, you'll find a farmer's market full of goodies and a dazzling agate gathering.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Flock of Fledglings: Sea Senses. Each week children will investigate a different sense while exploring the ocean’s animals. Ages 4-5. 9:30 a.m.-noon. $70 per child for Aquarium members for all four Saturdays, $80 per child for nonmembers for all four Saturdays. Registration deadline is January 4. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Lincoln County Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Showcasing farmers, food producers, and arts and crafts from Lincoln County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Newport, Oregon.

January 7, 21. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 12. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7 - 9 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

January 13. Sea Squirts: Sandy Sharks. Join us in this sensory-based class as we discover what a shark’s skin is made of. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 14-15. Cub Scout Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 16. Teacher Open House at the Aquarium. Teachers, before you are surrounded by kids and curriculum, visit the Oregon Coast Aquarium to discover how to make a splash with your class. Tour our classroom and discover what standard-specific labs we have to offer student groups. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to educators with proper identification; included with the price of admission to all others. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 21. Shark Day at Hatfield Marine Science Center. Shark-themed crafts, family activities, games, films, free posters and free tattoos. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0100. hmsc.oregonstate.edu.

January 21-22. Girl Scout Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

