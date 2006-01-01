Big Oregon Coast Triathlon Coming Up at End of June

Published 06/17/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – More than one hundred athletes will be putting themselves to the test on the central Oregon coast on June 29 as the Olalla Lake Off-Road Triathlon comes to Newport. The grueling event takes participants through a massive race along course that includes swimming, running and biking.

Happening at this pristine lake just east of Newport, the event is put together by the Newport Parks and Recreation Department. Organizer Liam Hughes said the bike course was recently improved and this means some amazing moments along the race.

“This race is characterized by gnarly hill climbs, both the bike and the run course feature some seriously fun and challenging hills, and if we could add one to the swim, we would,” Hughes said. “The reservoir is a pristine lake surrounded by tree covered hills, and the view from the top of the bike course is nothing short of breathtaking.”

This year, a longer course was added because of the improvements. The short course – the one followed in the past – is 800 meters for swimming, while biking is 12k and running is 5k. In the long course, distances are about double: 1500 meters for swimming, biking is 24k, and running is 10k.

The Triathlon begins at 9 a.m., but all athletes are required to attend the pre-race briefing at 8:30 a.m.

At this time of year lake surface water temperatures can reach into the low 70's. However it is impossible to accurately predict the water conditions in advance because they can change dramatically with weather conditions. Wetsuits are not required but athletes are advised to bring one on race day, even if they think they will not need it.

Entry fees for adult individuals are $35 for pre-race registration; day of the race is $50. An Adult Relay Team's preregistration is $80, while registering day of the race is $95 .

T-shirts are also new this year, but due to the need to order in advance, only people registered before June 10 are guaranteed to receive a race T-Shirt. Any extras will be given out on a first come basis.

Olalla Lake is about eight miles east of Newport off Highway 20, on the central Oregon coast. For information call Liam Hughes at (541) 574-5453. See more about the Triathlon here.

