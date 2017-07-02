Newport's Seafood Wine Fest Brings Thousands to Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/07/2017 at 10:29 PM PDT - Updated 02/07/2017 at 10:59 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – For the Oregon coast it is the Big One: the largest festival of the winter for all the beach towns. February 23 through 26 brings the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, this year with some new features as it celebrates 40 years of being the highlight of the season.

Thousands upon thousands flood the central Oregon coast town each final full weekend of February, as the festival pumps in about two million dollars into the winter economy of Lincoln County. Some 25,000 people hit the festival during its four-day run.

This year's theme is Vintage 1977 in honor of the anniversary. 157 vendors take part: 48 of them wineries from mostly around the Pacific Northwest but some from other regions as well. 30 booths will be serving up food, there will be DJ'd entertainment and 43 craft vendors will be there.

As always, there will be a heavy schedule of shuttle buses from hotels and other major stops to the festival. But this year boasts some new aspects.

The festival's app now features more information, which is free and available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. It includes links to purchase tickets, lodging, maps, vendor lists, sponsors, and the new layout.

The big addition this year is the “Ruby Club Membership,” which gets you entry through the VIP entrance on all four nights. You will also receive a commemorative wine glass, a swag bag with coupons for several vendors at the festival, complimentary flight tastings from some wineries, free steamed oysters and other surprises.

“Our tent layout is new this year, our main entry will be on the north side of the lot near the Yaquina Bay and the Rogue House of Spirits,” said Bobbi Price, with the Newport Chamber. “We want to make sure people will know there is a new look with the same great atmosphere they have grown to love.”

Another prominent part of the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival every year is the wine competition, which is the longest continuous wine competition in the northwest. There were 181 entries this year.

Tickets for the 2017 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival are now available. You must be 21 years or older to attend this event and must have valid ID (no exceptions). Buy tickets online at http://seafoodandwine.com/. All eTicket prices include a processing fee. Saturday is eTicket entrance only; standby tickets may become available after 1 p.m., depending on capacity.

Prices and hours:

Thursday 5 pm - 9 pm, $16 - eTickets and some availability at the gate. Friday 12 pm – 9 pm, $17 – eTickets and some availability at the gate. Saturday 10 am – 6 pm (eTicket only, $22). This is the busiest day of the festival so standby tickets may be available after 1 p.m., depending on capacity. Standby tickets are $29 at the gate. Sunday 10 am – 4 pm, $8 for eTickets and at the gate.

A three-day pass (2/24 -2/26) is eTicket only, $40.00. Ruby Club Membership is $150 (all four-days, wine glass, special swag bag). Limited to 250. Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on Newport below:

















