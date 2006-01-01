|
Central Oregon Coast Stormwatching Highlights
11/22/2012
(Newport, Oregon) – Storm watching along the coast is the big show during winter. Watching those waves wallop the shoreline is mesmerizing and wowing – and Newport has a ton of places to watch such oceanic melee.
One of the keys to this, however, is staying safe during the watery chaos. The Newport Chamber of Commerce is suggesting the following places to see the biggest waves and stay completely safe.
Nye Beach and the Turnaround. The cliffs above Nye Beach and the Turnaround provide plenty of safe distance during the largest of storms. At the bottom of SW 11th, the parking lot for Jump-Off Joe also allows you great views of the waves smacking that outcropping.
Yaquina Head. There's also a lighthouse here, but during storms this is where the monster waves live. Even during slightly raucous conditions the wave action is spectacular. There is a fee to use the headland. Phone: 541-574-3100.
North and South Jetties. These also especially pummeled, although you have to stay clear of them. Luckily, the broad sandy areas on both sides of the bay mouth let you keep far from them but see all the action. Do not go on the jetties.
Otter Rock. Just north of Newport sits Otter Rock and the Devil's Punchbowl – a boiling cauldron of crazed surf. The cliffs here are also the recipients of maniacal wave action.
North of Cape Foulweather. A couple miles north of Otter Rock are the amazing vantage points of Rodea Point and Rocky Creek Wayside – where large, rugged basalt rocks sometimes send the waves shooting up 30 feet or more up into the air.
Seal Rock. A few miles south of Newport is Seal Rock, chock full of large rocky structures that taunt the big waves - but parking spots above make for spectacular viewing.
For more information, call the Newport Chamber of Commerce: (541) 265-8801.
|
