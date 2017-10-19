Central Oregon Coast's Highlights in Newport, Depoe Bay in Oct, Nov

Published 10/19/2017 at 4:27 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, the sizable town of Newport becomes more civilized and refined as the weather gets increasingly ruddy and wild. The rest of October and November are filled with a number of engaging cultural events, with a lot happening in the world of theater and opera, along with plenty of Halloween fun.

Check out the highlights of the late fall season in Newport and Depoe Bay.

October 20. National Theatre: Angels in America Part I. Live broadcast from London. America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for students. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

October 26. A Presentation & Discussion of Siletz Tribal History. Featuring special guest presenter Robert Kentta, cultural resources director and tribal council member, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. 7 p.m. OCCC Newport Campus. 400 SE College Way. Newport, Oregon. http://www.oregoncoastcc.org/foundation/. 541-867-8531.

October 29. Rogue Halloween Garage Sale. Get your Rogue lagers, stouts and ales in kegs, bottles and growlers as well as t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, glassware and other Rogue goods while saving some money. Rogue Brewery. 2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. http://www.rogue.com. (541) 867-3664.

October 28. Dia De Los Muertos Night Run. This is a lively 5K Walk/Run that honors the Day of the Dead or Dia De Los Muertos. Join family and friends on this night run to remember loved ones who have passed in this richness cultural tradition. Exercise, art, music and a lot of fun. Rogue Brewery. 2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. http://www.ardoradventures.com/muertos-night-run/

October 28. Trick or Treat Street. Mock storefronts arranged in a looping street will feature local businesses handing out treats to all kids who enter. 6 p.m. Admission prices support local food banks. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport, Oregon. aquarium.org.

October 28. Met Opera: Norma. This new production of Bellini’s masterpiece stars Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her rival, Adalgisa - a casting coup for bel canto fans. 10 a.m. Single ticket prices are $21 general, $18 senior, and $10 student; general admission seating. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

October 31. The Witches of Depoe Bay will be out in force! Their goal? To scare up food and monetary donations to support the Depoe Bay Food Pantry. Come join the fun and let the Witches cast their spell upon you. 4 p.m. Throughout Depoe Bay, Oregon.

November 3. Dancing with the Coastal Stars. Regional talent, eight couples. 6:30 p.m. $53.60 at the Box Office (includes fees). All proceeds benefit Samaritan House Family Shelter in Newport. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

November 10. National Theatre: Angels in American Part II. Ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for students. 7 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

November 17 – December 3. The Addams Family, presented by: Porthole Players. That Lovable family of creepy kooks is alive and well and living in their super spooky mansion in Central Park. 5 p.m. Adults - $24. Students - $16. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

November 18. Met Opera: The Exterminating Angel. Inspired by the classic Luis Buñuel film of the same name - hosted by Kay Moxness. A surreal fantasy about a dinner party from which the guests can’t escape. Tom Cairns, who wrote the libretto, directs the new production, and Adès conducts his own adventurous new opera. 10 a.m. Single ticket prices are $21 general, $18 senior, and $10 student; general admission seating. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

November 23. Newport Turkey Trot. 10k, 5k & Kids Run benefiting local schools. 9 a.m. South Beach Marina. 2039 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. http://www.ardoradventures.com/newport-turkey-trot/

