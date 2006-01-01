Oregon Coast Summer Preview: June in Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 05/15/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – The beaches are warming up – and so are the tourism hotspots of Newport and Depoe Bay. Tons of fun is taking place at the aquarium – as always – but also look for the Newport Marathon, lots of clam chowder and plenty of outdoors and music events.

Daily. Behind The Scenes Tour at the Aquarium. How do you work with a slimy Pacific hagfish, a 500-pound California sea lion and a quirky, charismatic tufted puffin? Travel behind the scenes with us to explore the ins and outs of caring for over 20,000 animals everyday. Tours are 30 minutes. Participants must be at least 6 years of age and minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. $10 member. $15 non-members. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Daily. Sea Lion Kisses. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet one of our furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera! This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local and organic produce, plus gifts, activities and events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Highway 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 2. Newport Marathon. Starting point is Yaquina Bay State Park. This year’s marathon is limited to 900 entrants so please register early. Newport, Oregon. www.newportmarathon.org.

June 8. World Oceans Day at the Aquarium. As in years past, the Oregon Coast Aquarium will be contributing to the global awareness of our fragile oceans with various displays and activities. All World Oceans Day activities are included as part of the admission fee. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 9-10. Cub Scout Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

June 8-12. Newport Celtic Festival and Highland Games. The festival celebrates the wonderfully diverse cultures of the seven Celtic Nations of Brittany, Cornwall, Galicia, Ireland, Isle of Man, Scotland and Wales. Celtic music, dance and athletics, and celtic market vendors, clans and cultural historians offering authentic food, drink, arts, crafts, family histories and other items deeply rooted in these rich cultures. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 N.E. Third St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportcelticfestival.com.

June 15. Clams Against Cancer. 4-7 p.m. Several different chowders from local restaurants will be offered to taste. There is a silent auction and a dessert auction. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Western Title Building. 255 S.W. Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon. www.westerntitle.com.

June 16-17. Fathers Day Family Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

July 3. Boiler Bay Fireworks - Depoe Bay. So far it looks like this is cancelled - but locals are not completely certain. Stay tuned to Beach Connection.net regarding the stauts of Depoe Bay's display. Watch the fireworks over Boiler Bay. North of Depoe Bay, Oregon.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. The display will be launched from a new location on private property just east of the Port of Newport International Terminal on Yaquina Bay Road. The best fireworks viewing area will be from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach. The parking lot will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Show up early as over 5,000 people watch the display. Begins at dusk. Newport, Oregon.

