July and Summer Preview: Depoe Bay, Newport, Oregon

Published 06/16/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – It’s not just about Independence Day in the central Oregon coast towns of Newport and Depoe Bay in July. There are bundles of activities at the local aquarium, farmer’s markets, belly dancing and a variety of different outdoor bits of fun that will surprise and cajole.

Daily. Behind The Scenes Tour at the Aquarium. How do you work with a slimy Pacific hagfish, a 500-pound California sea lion and a quirky, charismatic tufted puffin? Travel behind the scenes with us to explore the ins and outs of caring for over 20,000 animals everyday. Tours are 30 minutes. Participants must be at least 6 years of age and minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. $10 member. $15 non-members. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Daily. Sea Lion Kisses. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet one of our furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera! This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Thursday. Toledo Street Market. Produce, plants, baked goods, crafts, collectibles and sidewalk sales on the streets of downtown. Toledo, Oregon. 541-336-2064.

Every Friday. Summer Aquarium Adventures. Day camps for kids 6 to 12 years old. A different topic every week. $35 for members per child per day, $40 for non members per child per day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Artisans Market at Nye Cottage Beads. Local artists will be selling their one of a kind pieces in our parking lot market. Noon-5 p.m. 208 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6262.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local and organic produce, plus gifts, activities and events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Highway 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 3. No fireworks over Boiler Bay for Depoe Bay this year. But some events will be announced soon. 541-765-2889.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. The display will be launched from a new location on private property just east of the Port of Newport International Terminal on Yaquina Bay Road. The best fireworks viewing area will be from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach. The parking lot will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Show up early as over 5,000 people watch the display. Begins at dusk. Newport, Oregon.

July 13. Lincoln County Fair. Crafts competitions, a carnival, live music, food, beer garden, and more. 4-H Horse Fair on Friday. Bull-O-Rama on Sunday afternoon. $5. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 N.E. Third St. Newport, Oregon. www.townandcountryfair.com.

July 14. Barrel to Keg Relay Race. Starting at the Harris Bridge Vineyard in Philomath, Oregon, teams of two, four, or six runners split the 110K distance over 12 legs. Walking teams go half the distance: six legs. Finish at Rogue Ales Brewery in Newport’s South Beach. 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Harris Bridge Vineyard. 22937 Harris Road. Philomath, Oregon. www.barreltokeg.com.

July 14. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, and special discounts will be featured. Musicians and street performers will be sharing their talents. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

July 14. Girl Scout Combo Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

July 17. Egyptian Belly Dancing. With Justina Havelka and Mustafa on Turkish drum. 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. The Italian Riviera Restaurant and Piano Bar. 3570 U.S. 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-764-3479.

July 20-21. 100th Anniversary car trip from Abbey Hotel on the Bayfront to Siletz Bay. Vintage cars travel from Newport to Lincoln City to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of a similar trip that was held to promote the need for better coastal roads. Other events will take place along the route. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7509.

July 28-29. Nye Beach Bead Festival. An annual celebration of the arts, featuring local artists and vendors. Off-loom beaded items, lampwork beads, dichroic glass, fused glass, contemporary beads, vintage beads, semi precious beads, beaded jewelry, handmade silver jewelry, stone lapidary pieces, locally found agates, rocks, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 208 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6262.

July 30-August 5. Shark Conservation Week. Learn why sharks are rapidly becoming one of the most imperiled creatures on earth. Most activities are free with the price of regular admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

