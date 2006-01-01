Newport in January: Central Coast Preview

Published 12/16/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast hotspot of Newport really does sizzle in the winter month of January. You’ll find interactions with an octopus, traditional high tea, music, a famed crab dinner/festival, chocolate tasting and a celebration with a Celtic and Robert Burns theme.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 11. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

January 12. Drum Circle. 2-4 p.m. Don Davis Park Gazebo. 832 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

January 12-13. Girl Scout Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

January 15. Master Gardener classes begin. The Lincoln County office of OSU Extension Service trains volunteers to help the public with gardening help. $195. Oregon Coast Community College. 400 S.E. College Way. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-6534, ext 10.

January 20. 5th Annual Crab Krack. A benefit for the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. Dinner includes whole Dungeness crab, rolls, salad, dessert and no host bar. $45. 4-7 p.m. Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7509.

January 26. Lecture: Censorship in Literature. Celebrate Book Month with a discussion on censorship led by Reed College professor Poncho Savery. Sponsored by the Lincoln County Historical Society. 2 p.m. The Carriage House of the Lincoln County Historical Society. 545 S.W. Ninth St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7509.

January 26-27. Newport Symphony Orchestra. Works by Verdi, Puccini and more. Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. 777 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

January 26. Chocolate Classic: A Night at the Oscars. With chocolate tasting, a silent auction, and a celebrity look alike and best dressed contest. All proceeds go to the Friendly Visitor program to help match a home-bound senior to a friendly visitor. $25-$30. 7 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-2684. www.rsvpoflincolncounty.org

January 26. Robert Burns Supper. Join the Celtic Heritage Alliance as we celebrate Scotland’s favorite poet. Yes, there will be haggis. Supper $30. Scotch tasting seminar and supper $50. 7 p.m. Shilo Inn Oceanfront Suites Ballroom. 536 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportcelticfestival.com.

