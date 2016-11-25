Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection

Published 11/25/2016 at 4:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up on the central Oregon coast. Newport's chapter of the Surfrider Foundation hosts a gathering on December 8 that highlights ways to preserve the ocean, while the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in town brings together fans of history on December 3. Both are open to the public and provide a unique seasonal experience. (Above: Newport's Yaquina Bay.)

The Holiday Gathering for the Lincoln County Historical Society is a fun and casual holiday mixer that comes complete with rare vintage instruments. Hearkening back to Newport's fishing and shipping roots, it takes place at Pacific Maritime Heritage Center’s Great Room, on December 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities will literally happen around the cheery warmth of the fireplace of Maritime Center, and will include refreshments and a special holiday musical program by Brent Bunker. Brent will be sharing his extensive collection of old and unusual musical instruments, and even playing some of them. For those who have never seen a Ukalin, Harp O Lyre, Tremoloa, or a Marxophone, this event is a rare opportunity to check out, up close and personal, these rare vintage instruments.

Attendees to this long-standing community tradition can also check out the museum's exhibits and enjoy the unmatched views of Newport’s Historic Bayfront. All proceeds from this fun event will be applied to a $45,000 grant from the Collins Foundation, thus doubling all earnings from admissions and donations.

“Be sure to bring your Christmas shopping list,” said museum spokesperson Laura Rose. “The gift shop will be offering a special holiday discount only available during this event. The Maritime Center gift shop has an outstanding selection of maritime and history publications, as well as locally produced items.”

Admission to the Holiday Gathering is free for members and kids under 12, and $5 for non-members. The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd on Newport’s Historic Bayfront. Parking is available at the top of the hill. For more information, call 541-265-7509. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

On the more urgent side of the holiday sits the Surfrider Newport chapter, which looks to protect the ocean environment – and thus much of the great attractions of the entire Oregon coast. You can help out this effort and have some engaging holiday cheer with its annual Holiday Celebration for 2016 on December 8. The event will be held on that Thursday from 6 pm to 10 pm, taking place at at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club (750 SE Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon).

There will be food from local favorites Local Ocean Seafoods and Cobblestone Pizza, beer from Ninkasi & Wine from Barefoot, free door prizes, a 50/50 cash raffle, live music, and a brief presentation on the Newport Surfrider chapter 2016 accomplishments.

Admission is free for current Surfrider members or you can renew or purchase a new membership for $25 which includes a free resuable and durable ripstop nylon grocery/shopping bag. You may also purchase entry for $15 without a membership. Childeren 16 and under are free. You are welcome to bring a desert to share with all. For more information go to: https://newport.surfrider.org/youre-invited-surfrider-celebrates-2016/

If you plan to attend, send an RSVP at: http://surfriderholidayparty.rsvpify.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted