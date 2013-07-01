The Cajoling Cracks and Crevices of One Oregon Coast Spot: Hidden Access near Seal Rock

(Seal Rock, Oregon) – A few miles south of Newport, and a few more miles north of Seal Rock, you'll find a fascinating hidden beach access which at first doesn't seem host to much. A bit south of the MP 146 marker, the place has not real name and there is nt marker for the beach access. Just a nondescript patch of gravel lurking by the side of Oregon Coast Highway 101, as you wander through this stretch filled with wind-ravaged trees and periodic views of the ocean popping up in between.

It's likely the area is part of Lost Creek State Park, less than a mile down the road, however.

In any case, what is seemingly at first simply a nice tract of pleasant, wide-open sand – the kind that dating website commercials love to film people walking on – turns out to be a trippy little trip filled with funky geologic features.

These sandstone cliffs start unremarkably enough, but still comely and pretty in their way. You enter the beach after a bit of a forested walk through a trail, and if the sun is shining just right, these cliffs fire up to vibrant oranges, yellows and browns.

Walk a bit around the corner, to the south, and it looks like endless hand-holding-walks-on-the-beach possibilities. The strand seems to go on as far as the eye can see.

But walk a tad longer and you start encountering numerous cracks and crevices dug into the sandstone walls by erosion. They get deeper and deeper the farther you walk, and slightly more mysterious. They even seem to become small sea caves.

Then at the one point they deepen to become small coves – enclosed areas in the cliffs that you allow to shield yourself from the wind, should you decide to take on the task of sun bathing in this often chilly clime.

These photos were taken in the summer, showing the sand levels much higher. When winter comes, sand levels get quite low and some bedrock appears. You can see this here: Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Winter Views of a Secret Spot South of Newport.

