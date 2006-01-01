Central Oregon Coast Fireworks Display Got a Tad Bigger

Published 06/24/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – The big fireworks show in Newport, on the central Oregon coast, actually just got a little bigger in size.

This year, the explosions will be larger. Newport Assistant Fire Chief Toby Cole said the rounds and their display are bigger – and consequently those firing off the fireworks are a bit further away this year.

Fourth of July in Newport has always been a little different from many displays around the state. Every year, over ten thousand tourists and residents gather to witness what may be the most dynamic fireworks shows in Oregon. The surrounding coastal hills of Yaquina Bay create an unusual effect where the sound is bounced back and forth, tripling or quadrupling the explosion noises from the mortars.

Add to that dozens of boats wandering Yaquina Bay, some shooting off their own flares high into the air. This creates quite the surreal sight if you’re driving over the Yaquina Bay Bridge and see fireworks hovering at the same elevation as you.

The area around Newport has a unique geography that allows for an especially large and diverse choice of viewing spots: the surrounding hills, the long bayfront district, South Beach and even some of the beaches. Additionally, there are about three miles along the north and south riverbanks of the Yaquina River where you can see the fireworks.

Other events coincide with the weekend’s aerial festivities as well.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium will be open normal hours on July 4, but will be boasting a wide variety of events on the Saturday previous – on July 2. At 8 a.m. on July 2, it’s “Breakfast with the Sharks.“ At 11 a.m. the “Interpretive Dive” has divers telling the public about kelp. And on July 2 and 3, Sea Lion Encounters happen at 10 a.m., where you could get a sea lion kiss. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474.

The Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ takes place two days before – on July 2, where the entire beachfront district of Nye Beach holds a seafood barbecue and a fair with live music, food booths, arts and crafts and a celebration of the neighborhood’s history. A pet parade where the public can join in is a highlight.

For more information on Newport’s fireworks and Fourth of July activities, call the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 800-262-7844.

