Oregon Coast in October: Newport, Depoe Bay Events

Published 09/12/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's not every month of the year when you can cram an outdoors farmer's market, tons of fun at an aquarium, a huge celebration of a historic bridge and lots of music into one little coastal town. But Newport pulls it off with grace and panache in October, while it and Depoe Bay also throws in some Halloween shindigs.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local organic growers, market gardeners and green thumbs bring their fresh produce to the market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Hwy 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. newportfarmersmarket.org.

September 25-October 1. Sea Otter Awareness Week. Learn about the biology and history of native sea otters. Free with aquarium admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 30-October 2. 2011 Jazz at Newport. The Performing Arts Center hosts the 8th Annual Jazz at Newport. Concerts and jazz clinics for local students and jazz musicians. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. www.jazzatnewport.org.

October 1, 15. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 2. Yaquina Bay Bridge 75th Birthday Celebration. Includes a picnic with a 1936 deco era theme, with a best dressed contest, music, dancing and cake. Noon-4 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

October 8. Oceanscape Network: Skate & Surf Art Class. Older kids and teens learn how to apply art with ocean themes to their skateboards, skim boards, boogie boards, scooters and surfboards, with Newport artist Ron Houchens. 10 a.m.-noon. $30 for aquarium member, $35 nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 9. Free Flight Run 5K/10K. 9 a.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon.

Oct. 13. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

October 14. Sea Squirts: Soft & Squishy. Children explore their sense of touch through the comparison of tidepool animals that feel soft and squishy. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 15. Oceanscape Network: Take That Art Outside! An art program for older kids and teens and featuring Newport artist Ron Houchens. Learn the basics of sketching ocean landscapes from life. Ages 10-17. 10 a.m.-noon. $30 for aquarium members/$35 for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

October 20. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

October 22. Fall Mushroom Harvest Cooking Demonstration. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Lightkeeper’s Inn Bed and Breakfast. 811 S.W. 12th St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-5642.

October 29. Newport Chamber Presents “Scary-Okie.” Dinner, drinks, dancing, karaoke, and a costume contest. 6-10 p.m. $30. Best Western Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801.

October 30. Halloween Festivities. Fun games and food for children up to 12 years old. Sponsored by the teens of the Depoe Bay Community Center. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

