Spring and Spring Break Preview on Central Oregon Coast: Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 03/15/2016 at 9:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – This part of the central Oregon coast simply comes alive during spring break, with both Newport and Depoe Bay hosting a huge variety of events. Many of them are in the outdoorsy realm as well, including the SOLVE Beach Clean Up and the famed whale watch week. There's plenty to do for kids, as well as adults who enjoy opera, theater and things like birds. (Photo: fishing boats at Newport's Yaquina Bay).

March 19. Easter Egg Hunt By The Sea. 8 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon.

March 19. Guided Bird Walk. Birdwatchers will start with a walk along the Estuary Trail at the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center to look for wading birds, shorebirds, birds of prey and songbirds. Free. 9 a.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. South Beach (Newport), Oregon. 541-961-1307.

March 19 – 26. Whale Watch Week At Hatfield. Celebrate local marine mammals with special emphasis on the Gray Whale Migration. Daily events all week include: marine mammal presentations at 1:30 p.m.; whale stats from the week; marine mammal- themed films, kids' activities and more. Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center. 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0226.

March 19 – 26. Whale Watch Week. Volunteers will be at dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m – but seven of them are right in the Newport area. Just north of Newport, in the Depoe Bay area, there are Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, Whale Watching Center at the Depoe Bay Sea Wall and Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint. Just outside of Newport are Cape Foulweather and the Devil's Punchbowl State Natural Area. Within Newport are Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and Don Davis City Park in Nye Beach. www.whalespoken.org.

March 24. A Natural History Tour in South Africa. Avid natural-history travelers Pete and Connie Owston will describe their trip to national parks, private reserves, and a world-class botanical garden in the Republic of South Africa. Central Lincoln PUD Public Meeting Room. 2129 North Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2965

March 25. National Theatre As You Like It. Shakespeare’s glorious comedy of love and change comes to the National Theatre for the first time in over 30 years, with Rosalie Craig ("London Road," "Macbeth") as Rosalind. 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for students. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). www.coastarts.org.

March 26. SOLVE Beach Cleanup. Thousands help clear Oregon's beaches of debris. Meet at various spots around South Beach and Newport, Oregon. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. solveoregon.org. 503-844-8571

April 2. "Madama Butterfly" is the eighth performance in the Met Opera Live in HD 2015-16 season, at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Anthony Minghella’s breathtaking production has thrilled audiences ever since its premiere in 2006. $20 in advance / $25 night of. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). www.coastarts.org.

April 3. Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity. 4 p.m. $10 donation at door. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). www.coastarts.org.

April 16. Met Opera: Roberto Devereux. The climactic opera of the trilogy, directed by Sir David McVicar, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky plays Queen Elizabeth I, forced to sign the death warrant of the nobleman she loves, Roberto Devereux. $21 general, $18 senior, and $10 student. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-ARTS (2787). www.coastarts.org.

April 16 – 17. Crab Feed & Classic Wooden Boat Show. Handcrafted wooden vessels, both vintage and modern, from around the Northwest. Free model boat building demonstration. Free. Also available, delicious dinners of locally caught Dungeness crab with all the trimmings will be cooked before your eyes. Indoor and outdoor dining. Depoe Bay Harbor (at Bay Street). Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-270-3944.

April 28 - 29. Loyalty Days & Sea Fair Festival. Hwy 101 and Hwy 20. Newport, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/NewportLoyaltyDays. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















