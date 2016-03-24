Central Oregon Coast in April: Whale Documentary, New Park

Published 03/24/2016 at 5:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Some interesting developments on the central Oregon coast this coming month, as Lincoln City acquires a new park and an important film about humankind's effects on whales shows in Newport. (Photo: the Agnes Creek Open Space).

A stunning new green space area has opened up with Lincoln City, and Sunday, April 10 will be its official ribbon-cutting dedication. A dense forest pathway within the central Oregon coast town, it's a woodsy way to enjoy the outdoors while only being half a mile from the beaches.

The Agnes Creek Open Space area is located off Bard Road, in the southern area of Lincoln City. Look for that slightly winding stretch of Highway 101 as you leave the downtown area and approach the Nelscott district, where you're briefly surrounding by close-in hills and a smattering of businesses.

A group called Cohort Two ahs partnered with Lincoln City Open Spaces to enhance the Agnes Creek Open Space area by building a footbridge over the creek and installing three carved wooden benches, all with artistic elements. The benches were designed and created by the talented artist Dan Hitchcock of Alsea.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served. The Ford Family Foundation provided matching grant funds to complete this project. The rest of the funds were raised by the generous monetary and in-kind donations of the community. (541) 992-1179.

Look for a special film and presentation about the impact of our civilization on whales, happening at the Hatfied Marine Science Center in Newport on April 23. On that day, the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society and Oregon Sea Grant are hosting the film Sonic Sea.

Sonic Sea is a 60-minute documentary about the impact of industrial and military ocean noise on whales and other marine life. It tells the story of a former US Navy officer who solved a tragic mystery and changed forever the way we understand our impact on the ocean.

The film is narrated by Rachel McAdams and features Sting, in addition to the renowned ocean experts Dr. Sylvia Earle, Dr. Paul Spong, Dr. Christopher Clark and Jean-Michel Cousteau. Sonic Sea was produced by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Imaginary Forces in association with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Diamond Docs. The film won the Environment Award at the San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival in 2016.

A scientific panel discussion will follow the film. Dave Mellinger and Joe Haxel of Oregon State University’s Cooperative Institute for Marine Resources Studies (CIMRS) marine bioacoustics research will join Leigh Torres and Michelle Fournet of the Marine Mammal Institute on the panel.

The program is free and open to the public. The event will be held in the Hennings Auditorium at Hatfield Marine Science Center Visitor Center on Saturday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The Hatfield is in South Beach, across the bay from Newport, next to the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or (541) 517-8754 for more information. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org. More about the Newport and LIncoln City areas below, and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map and the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.



















