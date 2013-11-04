Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Central Oregon Coast in May: Newport Preview

Published 04/11/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – This is the part of spring when things really start to get heated up. Witness now the intrusion of May and its magnificent event happenings on the central Oregon coast. From watery scientific fun, outdoor events to even a renaissance festival, there is a lot happening in Newport and Depoe Bay.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 2-5. Loyalty Days Celebration. Join Newport’s 57-year history as a supporter of Loyalty Day, a special day set aside for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. Parade on Saturday. Newport, Oregon. 541-961-1466. www.loyaltydays.com.

May 3-5. Writers on the Edge Northwest Poets’ Concord. Includes workshops, panels, conversations and academic-type presentations. The keynote speaker is Ellen Waterston. Contact ellstons@gmail.com for more info. Hallmark Inn. 744 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon.

May 5. Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race. Cash prizes. Presented by Bike Newport and the City of Newport’s Parks and Recreation Department. 10 a.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7783.

May 8. Aquatots: Shiny Shells. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 10. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. 7-9 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

May 11. Mother’s Day aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 11-12. Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Festival. Food, music and puffy shirts for all! Toledo, Oregon. yemerriegreenwoodfaire.org/toledofaire_glastonbury.htm.

May 11. CASA’s Annual Beach Bash. Dancing, food, music and auctions. Benefits CASA of Lincoln County, which represents abused and neglected children in court. 6-10 p.m. Embarcadero Resort. 1000 S.E. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-3116.

May 17-19. Newport Home and Garden Show. Featuring dozens of vendors with everything you need to improve your home and garden: plants, tools, home decor, and more. Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Newport Recreation Center. 225 Avery St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportoregon.gov.

May 17-19. Brewer’s Memorial Ale Fest. Rogue Brewing hosts the “Largest Dog-Friendly Beer Festival in the World,” with specials, brewery tours, and a specialty dog menu. 2320 OSU Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3660. www.rogue.com.

May 18. Newport Have a Heart Kick-off Walk. The program encourages community members and visitors to get out and walk for their health, while also helping to raise funds for a the Newport Food Pantry. 9 a.m.-noon. South Beach Marina. Newport, Oregon. www.NewportHaveAHeart.com.

May 18. Newport Chamber’s Yo-Pro’s 80's Prom. 6-10 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801.

May 19. Hands-on Vegetarian Workshop. Learn to make the best of what the season has to offer in this hands-on class with Chef Pati. $39.00 includes ingredients, instruction, and recipes. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

May 25. Flippers, Fins, and Feathers 5K. This is a fun run/walk that ends with a spring through the Oregon Coast Aquarium to the finish line. 6:30-9:30 a.m. Newport, Oregon. flippersfinsfeathers5k2013.eventbrite.com.

May 28-31. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 30. Annual Fleet of Flowers. Each Memorial Day, thousands of visitors come to Depoe Bay to join with residents in mourning the death of loved ones; especially those who lost their lives at sea, or who were buried at sea. Following an on-shore ceremony at Depoe Bay Harbor, the fleet of flower-laden boats passes under the Highway 101 bridge. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.fleetofflowers.org.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection
Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up. Newport events
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
A New Way to Snag Coveted Glass Floats on the Oregon Coast
Each week sees someone who has visited the town winning an extraordinary fine art glass float. Newport events
Trick or Treating and a Central Oregon Coast Ghost Fest
One at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the other at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport events
Oregon Coast Hwy Latest: Should One Beach Access Change Its Name?
One development this week for the Newport area of the central Oregon coast
Central Oregon Coast Program Helps You Buy the Freshest Seafood
Shop on the Dock returns to the central Oregon coast town of Newport this summer. Newport events

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 