Published 04/11/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – This is the part of spring when things really start to get heated up. Witness now the intrusion of May and its magnificent event happenings on the central Oregon coast. From watery scientific fun, outdoor events to even a renaissance festival, there is a lot happening in Newport and Depoe Bay.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 2-5. Loyalty Days Celebration. Join Newport’s 57-year history as a supporter of Loyalty Day, a special day set aside for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. Parade on Saturday. Newport, Oregon. 541-961-1466. www.loyaltydays.com.

May 3-5. Writers on the Edge Northwest Poets’ Concord. Includes workshops, panels, conversations and academic-type presentations. The keynote speaker is Ellen Waterston. Contact ellstons@gmail.com for more info. Hallmark Inn. 744 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon.

May 5. Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race. Cash prizes. Presented by Bike Newport and the City of Newport’s Parks and Recreation Department. 10 a.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7783.

May 8. Aquatots: Shiny Shells. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 10. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. 7-9 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

May 11. Mother’s Day aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 11-12. Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Festival. Food, music and puffy shirts for all! Toledo, Oregon. yemerriegreenwoodfaire.org/toledofaire_glastonbury.htm.

May 11. CASA’s Annual Beach Bash. Dancing, food, music and auctions. Benefits CASA of Lincoln County, which represents abused and neglected children in court. 6-10 p.m. Embarcadero Resort. 1000 S.E. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-3116.

May 17-19. Newport Home and Garden Show. Featuring dozens of vendors with everything you need to improve your home and garden: plants, tools, home decor, and more. Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Newport Recreation Center. 225 Avery St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportoregon.gov.

May 17-19. Brewer’s Memorial Ale Fest. Rogue Brewing hosts the “Largest Dog-Friendly Beer Festival in the World,” with specials, brewery tours, and a specialty dog menu. 2320 OSU Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3660. www.rogue.com.

May 18. Newport Have a Heart Kick-off Walk. The program encourages community members and visitors to get out and walk for their health, while also helping to raise funds for a the Newport Food Pantry. 9 a.m.-noon. South Beach Marina. Newport, Oregon. www.NewportHaveAHeart.com.

May 18. Newport Chamber’s Yo-Pro’s 80's Prom. 6-10 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801.

May 19. Hands-on Vegetarian Workshop. Learn to make the best of what the season has to offer in this hands-on class with Chef Pati. $39.00 includes ingredients, instruction, and recipes. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

May 25. Flippers, Fins, and Feathers 5K. This is a fun run/walk that ends with a spring through the Oregon Coast Aquarium to the finish line. 6:30-9:30 a.m. Newport, Oregon. flippersfinsfeathers5k2013.eventbrite.com.

May 28-31. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 30. Annual Fleet of Flowers. Each Memorial Day, thousands of visitors come to Depoe Bay to join with residents in mourning the death of loved ones; especially those who lost their lives at sea, or who were buried at sea. Following an on-shore ceremony at Depoe Bay Harbor, the fleet of flower-laden boats passes under the Highway 101 bridge. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.fleetofflowers.org.

