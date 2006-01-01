Central Oregon Coast in April: Event Preview for Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 03/19/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – The coast gets a whole lot wilder and more intriguing in April, and Newport seems to follow suit with a bundle of events in the natural world. Killer whales, sea lion kisses, a giant octopus or two and then the bevy of Easter events and arts and entertainment happenings tag along as well.

Open Every Day: Depoe Bay Winery. Inside the “cave de vin” as they termed it, there’s more quirky fun from the folks who bring you the Nehalem Bay Winery. Like their north coast sister winery, enjoy a large variety of reds and whites, as well as dessert wines. Write your name on the cave walls as well. Highway 101, downtown Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-3311. www.depoebaywinery.com

Daily. Sea Lion Kisses. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet one of our furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera! This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Lincoln County Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Showcasing farmers, food producers, and arts and crafts from Lincoln County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Newport, Oregon.

April 5, 6, 7, 8. Killer Whale Tales. This program combines storytelling with science activities that challenge children to take the conservation of resident orcas into their own hands. 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Free with the price of admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.



April 7. Newport Easter Egg Hunt. At Yaquina Bay State Park, sponsored by the Newport Eagles and Newport Lions. 9-11 a.m. Followed by Easter brunch at the Eagles Lodge. 106 E. Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2430.

April 7. Easterfest. Clown and puppet skits, diving in straw for candy- and scripture-filled plastic eggs, face painting and carnival type games. Coffee, tea, cocoa, and donuts will be available before the egg hunt and during Easterfest. Sponsored by Central Coast Assembly of God. After the Newport Easter egg hunt, 9:15-11 a.m. Yaquina Bay State Park. Government Street side. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-5773, ext 203.

April 7. Depoe Bay Easter Egg Hunt. All youngsters are welcome to hunt for Easter eggs and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Be sure to bring your own basket. Dress for wet weather. 10 a.m. Free. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

April 7-8. Easter Weekend Family Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

April 10. Newport Reads. 6:30-9 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787.

April 12. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

April 13. Sea Squirts: Rough & Rugged. Meet one of the ocean’s toughest creatures: sea stars are known for their spiky skin. Registration deadline is the Wednesday prior to the program date. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

April 14. Marine Science Day at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. A behind-the-scenes peek at the cutting-edge research, education and outreach in marine sciences that makes this marine laboratory unique in the Pacific Northwest. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0234. hmsc.oregonstate.edu.

April 16-17. Wooden Boat Show, Crab Feed, and Ducky Derby. Enjoy local, succulent crab and watch master craftsmen build and show off their wooden boats. Take part in cheering your “ducky” to the finish line during Sunday’s Ducky Derby. Boat show 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Crab feed 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $12-$16. Depoe Bay Harbor and Depoe Bay Community Center. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

April 20-22. Newport Paper Arts Festival. Workshops in papermaking, surface design, paper dolls, boxes, decorative book binding, silk screening, paper manipulation, photo books, and beads. Newport Visual Arts Center. 777 N.W. Beach Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6569. rkier@coastarts.org.

April 21. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

April 21-22. Girl Scout Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

April 28. Havana Nights. The annual Banquet and Balloon Auction fundraiser for the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. Dinner, live and silent auctions, a costume contest, and a few surprises. Come as you are or dress in your favorite Cuban-inspired garb. 6-10 p.m. $45 single, $375 for a table of eight. Best Western Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801. www.newportchamber.org.

April 30-May 6. Newport Restaurant Week. From fine dining to fast food, participating restaurants will feature special menus, promotions, and discounts. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801. www.newportchamber.org.

