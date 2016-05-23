Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Newport Marathon Brings in Thousands to Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/23/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

the 17th annual Newport Marathon and Half Marathon

(Newport, Oregon) – June 4 is when thousands smother the streets of Newport for Oregon's largest-yet-unknown sports event: the 17th annual Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. It brings over 1,1000 runners to this part of the central Oregon coast and between 3,000 and 4,000 fans, spread over miles of a coastline course that includes the “haunted lighthouse” at Yaquina Bay, through fields, picturesque neighborhoods and along the working fishing village of the Bayfront district.

This year's event features 700 runners for the full marathon and 350 for the half marathon. There's also a special category for walkers.

The Newport Marathon is a nice booster shot to the region economically, at a time when summer has not quite kicked in yet for the central Oregon coast. Besides being one exciting moment after another, it's also a benefit for the Newport Boosters Club, where proceeds go to the club's help with sports and other activities at Newport High School.

Special shuttles will be ferrying spectators to various areas of the race. Bay Boulevard – the road along the historic Bayfront – will be closed until 1 p.m. to allow the presence of cheering throngs. At the finish line – the Yacht Club on the Bayfront – awaits beer, chowder, t-shirts and even a live band for watchers and participants.

Walkers begin at 6 a.m. Runners begin at 7 a.m. at Yaquina Bay State Park. The Half Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be presented at the Yacht Club at approximately 2:30 p.m. following the race.

The course is USATF certified and numerous runners have used it to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Along this scenic route, runners and spectators alike get an eyeful of the town, its beaches, shops, its fishing industry and even an oyster farm. The course is mostly flat, with a few minor inclines along the neighborhoods and to the east of Yaquina Bay.

In the first few years of the Newport Marathon it's popularity exploded quickly. After the first year or two, registration has always closed out a good month or two before the race, always reaching its maximum weeks before. Now, it's the crowds that are growing exponentially. Organizer Tom Swinford estimates each runner brings about three supporters. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More race information is at http://www.newportmarathon.org . Contact the Newport Chamber for viewing options and places: 541-265-8801. 800-262-7844. More on the Newport area below and at the Newport Virtual Tour.








 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted