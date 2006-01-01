Spring Break in Depoe Bay, Newport, Oregon: March Preview

Published 02/17/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – It is, quite literally, March madness in Newport and Depoe Bay during the spring break weeks. With attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Hatfield Marine Science Center and the Whale Watch Center, the area is immensely popular with spring breaking families.

Plus, there is bundles of stuff to do in the area.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Friday. Read & Feed Program. Sponsored by Oceanview Senior Living and H.E.L.P. (Lincoln County School District’s Homeless Education and Literacy Program). Book donations accepted 2-6 p.m. Oceanview Senior Living. 525 N.E. 71st St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-0550.

Every Saturday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. (No event on February 2.) $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

March 8. Fashion show: Creatures of the Night! Presented by Phagans School of Cosmetology. A fun evening of refreshments, prizes, and creative hair and makeup designs. Proceeds will be donated to My Sisters Place. $10. 6:30 p.m. Phagans Cosmetology College. 158 E. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

March 8. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. 7-9 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

March 9. Historic Nye Beach Mystery Weekend. Sleuths will visit participating business to collect clues and interrogate the suspects. A family event. $10. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nye Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-270-2234.

March 9. Drum Circle. 2-4 p.m. Don Davis Park Gazebo. 832 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

March 13. Aquatots: Marsh Madness. The marsh is full of many wonderful and amazing animals. Join us to find out who calls this magical place home. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

March 16. Annual Blessing of the Fleet. Asking for prayers for protection at sea, bountiful catches, and peace of mind for the families at home. Also, Survival Suit races and a Memorial Service at the Fishermen's Memorial Sanctuary at Yaquina Bay State Park. Parade at 12:45 p.m. from the area near the international terminal.

Blessing at 1 p.m. on Yaquina Bay. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-5555. newportfishermenswives.com/blessing_of_the_fleet.

March 16. Laughs for Lighthouses. A benefit for Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses, to preserve and restore the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse. Headliner is comedian Matt Baker, plus refreshments and other entertainment. $25. 7-10 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-3129.

March 17-18. Home School aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Nye Beach, Yaquina Head, Cape Foulweather, the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay and Boiler Bay. www.whalespoken.org.

March 23-24. Girl Scout aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

March 24. Chef Bruce’s Pizza Experience. Learn to make cold fermentation pizza dough with roasted cherry tomato sauce, San Marzano tomato sauce, and various toppings. 1-4 p.m. $39. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695. www.apostochefs.com.

March 30. Depoe Bay Easter Egg Hunt. Kids hunt for Easter eggs and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket. Age groups are 1-4, 5-8, 9-12. Dress for wet weather. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

March 30. Newport Easter Egg Hunt. Sponsored by the Eagles Fraternal Order of Aerie No. 2817 and the Newport Lions Club. Brunch afterwards at the Eagles Lodge is $6 and free for kids 12 and under. 9-11 a.m. Yaquina Bay State Park. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2430.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

March 30. Easterfest. Following the community egg hunt, activities sponsored by Central Coast Assembly of God include clown and puppet skits, candy and scripture filled plastic eggs and, if weather permits, carnival type games. Prizes and refreshments. 9:15-11:15 a.m. Yaquina Bay State Park. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-5773.

March 30-31. Family aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

More about Newport, Oregon lodging and the surrounding area below, including the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES