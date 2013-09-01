Newport's Crab Krack Event Benefits Local Oregon Coast History

Published 01/09/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – January 20 will again bring the annual Crab Crack to the central Oregon coast town of Newport – a celebration of local seafood bounty and of the town's maritime history. The fifth annual Crack Krack will happen at 4 p.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport, and is a fundraiser for the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center of the Lincoln County Historical Society.

Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport’s seafood processing plants, fishermen and Pacific Shrimp. The dinner will include a whole crab, potatoes, salad, roll, and desserts with a no-host bar.

The fifth annual Crab Krack to benefit the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center will be held January 20. Newport has a long love affair with the Dungeness crab and for many years held a Crab Festival to promote the area. This photo shows the Crab Festival Court in 1949. (Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Historical Society.)

The event will feature live music, as well as silent and oral auctions with donations from many businesses and individuals including vacation trips, furniture, quilts, artwork, tools, baskets and other items.

The whole event continues a crab-eating tradition that goes back decades on this part of the central Oregon coast.

“We’re relieved to hear that the crab season is open so we can serve fresh, local seafood,” said Steve Wyatt, executive director of the Society.

Newport has had a long love affair with the Dungeness crab. In 1938, with an abundance of crab and a need for tourists, the town started a Crab Festival, giving away the delicacies by the thousands. During the first Crab Festival, 25,000 people visited Newport for the free lunch. The festival ended in 1951 with a big bang: 38 cases of crabs were shipped to soldiers in Korea.

“This year should be especially exciting because we are very close to opening the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center,” said Dawn Pavitt, chair of the event. “The goal is to open the main floor by June of 2013.”

“Lucky Gap” is scheduled to play. They feature traditional Americana and blue grass. Members of the group include Chas Malarkey, Bob Llewellyn, Jerry Robbins, Mike Harrington, and Linda Sickler.

Ticket sales for the Crab Krack are in full swing; tickets can be purchased from Crab Krack committee members or at the Lincoln County Historical Society Burrows House Museum. Cost for members is $40 per person, for non-members $45. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, call 541-265-7509.

