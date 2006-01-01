Oregon Coast in the Spring: Newport, Depoe Bay Events

Published 03/20/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's not just about spring break in Newport and Depoe Bay, it’s about a lot of fascinating moments in science, nature and the culinary world. There’s also various chunks of maritime history, classical music, theater, and even Easter egg hunts for the kiddies (above: sea otters playing at Oregon Coast Aquarium).

March 22-23. Pre-school Special: "What's in the Mud?" Investigate mudflats and the animals that live there. Includes Aquarium visit, craft, song and story. 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 2-5 with adult. Bring boots and change of clothes. Register by the Wednesday before the program at 541-867-3474. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

March 25. National Theatre London HDLive - "Frankenstein" 7 - 9 p.m. Admission: $15 adults, $12 seniors, $10 students. Newport Performing Arts Center 777 W Olive St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787 http://www.coastarts.org

March 26. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

March 26. Great Oregon Beach Cleanup at any one of over 40 beach sites from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to clear the entire Oregon coast of debris. www.SOLV.org

March 27. Newport Symphony Orchestra. 1 p.m. pre-concert talk, 2 - 4 p.m. performance. Newport Performing Arts Center 777 W Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. For tickets call 541-265-2787 http://www.coastarts.org

April 2. Newport Booster Club Annual Auction and Garage Sale. Seafood, Cars, Tools, Outdoor Stuff , much more! Doors open at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 10 a.m. Yaquina View School 351 SE Harney Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7249

April 2. Red Octopus Theatre presents: "Hamlet" 7 - 9 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center 777 W Olive St. Newport, Oregon. For tickets call 541-265-2787 http://www.coastarts.org

April 2. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 2-3. Girl Scout Sleepover. Scouts spend the night in Passages of the Deep; hot dogs and Garden Burgers, scavenger hunt; fun hands-on activities. After a late night snack, scouts fall asleep to sharks and fish swimming over their heads. Wake up to cereal and juice. Behind-the-scenes peek to see how the Aquarium’s animals are cared for. Saturday 6 p.m. - Sunday 9 a.m. Ages 7 and up. Register two weeks in advance at 541-867-3474. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 4. The 5th Annual Chefs Against Hunger. 6:30 - 9 p.m. Chefs will be serving up hors d'oeuvres and wines. Cost: $40 person. $75 couple. The Inn is also offering special Sunday and Monday night room rates. Mention Chefs Against Hunger when booking your room. Agate Beach Inn Ballroom 3019 N Coast Highway (just past Wal-Mart). Newport, Oregon. Food Share 541-265-8578 http://www.foodsharelincolncounty.org

April 7 - 17. Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain ships visit the Port of Newport Yaquina Bay, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801

April 8. Sea Squirts preschool program: Kool Kelp. Explore the fascinating underwater world of edible kelp through touch and taste. Ages 2–3 with adult. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register at 541-867-3474, Ext. 5301. Register by the Wednesday before the program. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 9. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 16. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Aquarium’s pinnipeds, and get a sea lion kiss. Ages 8 and up. 10 - 11 a.m. Make reservations in advance by calling 541-867-3474. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 16. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 16-17. Wooden Boat Show at Depoe Bay Harbor Free. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

April 17. Crab Feed at Depoe Bay Community Center 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Whole crab: $16, Half crab: $12. Depot Bay, Oregon.

April 22. Family Sleepover. Families spend the night in Passages of the Deep; scavenger hunt, dinner and snack, then fall asleep to sharks and fish swimming over their heads. A cool hands-on experience. Breakfast is also included. Ages 4 and up. Friday, 6 p.m. - Saturday, 9 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 23. Earth Day: A Billion Acts of Green Join the Aquarium for a celebration of the Earth! See kids' crafts, see dive presentations and meet conservation groups. Learn how to buy locally sustainable products. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 23. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

April 23. Easter Egg Hunt at Depoe Bay City Park at 10 a.m. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Age groups are 1-4, 5-8, 9-12. Suggest boots for kids if the weather is wet. Depoe Bay, Oregon

April 28 - May 1. The 55th Annual Loyalty Days originated by the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) on the East Coast, with Newport Veterans. http://loyaltydays.com. Newport, Oregon.

April 30. Oregon Kelp Forest Interpretive Dive. See the vast underwater forests stretching as long as 100 feet, right off the Oregon coast. Kelp is a food source for snails, crabs, sea urchins, and more. The blades are shelter for fish, marine mammals and sea birds as well as a place to hunt. 11 - 11:15am. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach (Newport), Oregon. (541) 867-3474. www.aquarium.org

