April Oregon Coast Preview: Newport and Depoe Bay

Published 03/11/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – April’s wild meteorological mood swings can be especially cajoling around this part of the central Oregon coast, with lots of rocky things for the big waves to crash on. And yet, when the weather suddenly switches back to nice and sunny, in the midst of this month that’s a roller coaster ride of conditions, plenty of soft sands and even some tide pools await the visitor.

Nature isn’t the only pleasure around here, however. April in Newport and Depoe Bay continue the fun with bundles of events and happenings.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Saturday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. (No event on February 2.) $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

March 16-April 15. Art show: “Take a Closer Look.” Ozone Fine Art Gallery presents the work of Becky Miller (oils) Geoffrey McCormack (watercolors). 669 SW Bay Blvd. (upstairs in the Abbey St. Pier Building). Newport, Oregon. 541-265-9500. www.ozonefineart.com.

April 6. Newport Chamber Banquet and Balloon Auction. 6-10 p.m. Best Western Agate Beach Inn. 3019 NW Hwy 101. Newport, Oregon. newportchamber.org.

April 6-7. Cub Scout aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 10. Aquatots: Fabulous Feathered Friends. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 12. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. 7-9 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

April 13. Newport Booster Club Auction & Garage Sale. Silent auction, garden stuff, boat, cars, seafood, motorcycles, tools, outdoor gear and much more. Yaquina View School 351 S.E. Harney St. Newport, Oregon.

April 13. Drum Circle. 2-4 p.m. Don Davis Park Gazebo. 832 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

April 13. Newport Symphony Orchestra. Featuring works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergi Prokofiev, and Piotr Tchaikovsky. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Newport High School

322. N.E. Eads St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportsymphony.org.

April 19-21. Newport Paper Arts Festival. Workshops in papermaking, surface design, paper dolls, boxes, decorative book binding, silkscreening, paper manipulation, photo books, and beads. Newport Visual Arts Center. 777 N.W. Beach Dr. Newport, Oregon. www.coastarts.org.



April 20. Earth Day at the Aquarium. Learn how you can make a difference in the choices you make every day. We’ll have exciting activities including geocaching, crafts, and information on native planting and ocean friendly gardening; plus delicious tastes and information on cleaner, greener living. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 20-21. Wooden Boat Show, Crab Feed, and Ducky Derby. Enjoy local, succulent crab and watch master craftsmen build and show off their wooden boats. Take part in cheering your “ducky” to the finish line Sunday. Depoe Bay Harbor and Depoe Bay Community Center. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541 765-2889.

April 21. Cooking class: Hands-on Asian snack foods. Price includes ingredients, instruction, and recipes. Bring an apron and food containers to take home what you don't eat in class. 1-4 p.m. $39. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

April 27. Girl Scout aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 30-May 1. Conference on Marine Research. The Yaquina Bay Ocean Observing Initiative (YBOOI) is sponsoring the inaugural Newport Ocean Observing Conference, with presentations by the Hatfield Marine Science Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Oregon State University, NSF’s Ocean Observatories Initiative, and the Ports of Newport and Toledo. The Hallmark Resort. 744 S.W. Elizabeth St. and The Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. ybooi.org.

