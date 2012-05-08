Oregon Coast Officials Need Help for Tsunami Debris Mess on Netarts Spit

Published 08/05/2012

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Oregon officials are reporting an unusually large inundation of foam and plastic debris hitting the Netarts Spit, and several agencies are putting out a call for volunteers to help clean up this mess – which is likely tsunami debris from Japan.

“Currently our volunteer team is without an area coordinator for the Tillamook area and we're seeking volunteers to help lead and participate in a beach cleanup event for this area,” said the Oregon Marine Debris Team in a press release.

The team includes agencies SOLVE, Oregon Shores, CoastWatch, the Surfrider Foundation, Sea Grant Oregon and Washed Ashore – all in conjunction with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).

The Netarts Spit, which is along the Three Capes Loop between Oceanside and Pacific City on the north Oregon coast, saw a rather sudden influx recently of what is described as mostly foam.

Surfrider spokesman Charlie Plybon said the beach ranger for OPRD for that area reported a massive mess of the debris, happening “all at once.”

“He said he took two or three truckloads off the beach already, and it's just more than he can handle,” Plybon said.

An early call for volunteers via email to Oregon Marine Debris Team subscribers has yielded a good response, but Plybon said they definitely need more.

No date for the cleanup event has been set as the groups are still coordinating volunteers.

Contact oregon@surfrider.org if you are interested in organizing or participating in a cleanup. The groups will provide you with all the supplies and training and the date will be determined by the volunteer(s) interested in leading this effort. You can also call Surfrider at 800-743-SURF.

Below: Netarts and its spit in more pristine days

