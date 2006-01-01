Summer Fun on Oregon Coast with Wildlife Events Near Pacific City

Published 06/27/2012

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge, just south of Pacific City, is opening wide its doors to all kinds of outdoors experiences for the summer. You'll find it on the west side of Highway 101, not far from where you can just barely see Cape Kiwanda poke its head out up over the marshlands.

All of these programs are free and open to the public; they will include history talks, bird walks, and other interesting wonders of the refuge and this unique and often overlooked part of the Oregon coast.

Sunday, July 8, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., History of Nestucca Bay: Join Sally Rissel, president of the Tillamook County Historical Society, to discover the history and culture at Nestucca Bay. Sturdy walking/hiking shoes are recommended.

Saturday July 14, 6:30 p.m., Sunset Photography Hike: Capture the stunning sights, spectacular views and the beauty of the refuge while hiking trails and overlooking the Pacific. Bring your camera or borrow one of ours and capture the beauty of the Oregon sunset. After the sun sets, stick around to hear all the activity of the birds as they nestle in for the evening. Hike will begin promptly in the lower parking lot. Great for photo enthusiasts of all ages,

Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Fascinating World of Birds: Members of the Audubon Society of Lincoln City will host a bird-watching hike and be available to talk with participants about the fascinating world of birds. Sturdy walking/hiking shoes are recommended.

Nestucca Bay NWR is located on the west side of Highway 101 approximately six miles south of Pacific City. To visit the refuge turn west off Highway 101 onto Christensen Road and proceed a half-mile to the parking lot. The refuge has a volunteer living onsite to answer questions for visitors and to maintain the grounds.

To obtain the up-to-date event schedule for the refuge please visit our website events page at http://www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/calendar/index.cfm, as changes can occur. For more information please contact Dawn Grafe at 541-867-4550 or Dawn_Grafe@fws.gov.

