North Oregon Coast's Secret Garden Tour in June

Published 05/27/2014

(Neskowin, Oregon) – The really tiny village of Neskowin, just this side of the border between north and central coast, will be host to a unique event aimed partially at gardeners but mostly at those who enjoy seeing nature sculpted at its finest. The 11th Annual Secret Garden Tour takes place on Sunday, June 22 in the town of Neskowin, just south of Pacific City. (Above: Neskowin).

The event is put on by the Samaritan House Homeless Family Shelter, and tickets are $20. It goes from noon to 5 pm.

This fun event provides a unique opportunity for gardeners, garden lovers, and everyone who enjoys the outdoors to see what amazing plants and flowers can be grown in an Oregon coast setting. When you purchase your ticket, you will get a map of where to park for garden access. If you come with someone who has already purchased a ticket, you will be able to purchase your ticket at individual gardens.

Neskowin Village is an almost whimsical residential area with quaint homes and usually smaller garden areas. It is fascinating to see the wide variety of garden styles on the tour. Some are very artistic and others feature plants that most coastal residents are familiar with.

The Secret Garden Tour also features light food and wine. Each garden area will have local musicians providing great entertainment while visitors are enjoying the gardens. There will also be a raffle for some beautiful garden-themed prizes.

Tickets are available at JC Market Newport, Toledo Feed and Seed, Bear Valley Nursery in Lincoln City, Neskowin Trading Company and the Samaritan House Office, 715 SW Bay St, Newport.

For more information on the Samaritan House Homeless Family Shelter, the only homeless family shelter on the central Oregon coast, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.

