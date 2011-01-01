Newport, Depoe Bay in September: Oregon Coast Second Summer Preview

Published 08/13/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – They call it 'second summer' on the Oregon coast: the months of September and most of October, when the coast is at its warmest of the entire year. On the central coast, Depoe Bay and Newport heat up as well with a full calendar of events (above: Depoe Bay).

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand – or perhaps suckers is the correct word. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local organic growers, market gardeners and green thumbs bring their fresh produce to the market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Hwy 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. newportfarmersmarket.org.

Open Every Day: Depoe Bay Winery. Inside the “cave de vin” as they termed it, there’s more quirky fun from the folks who bring you the Nehalem Bay Winery. Like their north coast sister winery, enjoy a large variety of reds and whites, as well as dessert wines. Write your name on the cave walls as well. Highway 101, downtown Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-3311. www.depoebaywinery.com

September 3. Aquarium Family Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, be lulled to sleep by the soothing sights of the Passages of the Deep tunnels, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes at the aquarium. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. 6 p.m. Saturday-9 a.m. Sunday. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 3-4. Oregon’s Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch. There will be approximately 1,000 hand blown glass pumpkins in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and prices for you to choose from. $35 and up. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1738 Hwy 101 in the Kelp Forest Gallery parking lot. Newport, Oregon.

September 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 24. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 8. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. 7:30-9 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

September 9-11. The Gathering: Ninth Annual Longboard Classic. Deadline for registration is August 31. The contest begins at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Rogue Brewing will be on the beach serving refreshments, with games and activities for all. Newport, Oregon. www.rogue.com/events/The-Gathering.php.

September 10. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, and special discounts will be featured. Musicians and street performers will be sharing their talents. In the Nye Beach District. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

September 10-11. Newport Wild Seafood Weekend. A celebration of the Northwest’s vital wild-caught seafood industry and the fishermen and families who go to sea to harvest it. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Port Dock 7 of the Port of Newport and along the boardwalk on Newport’s Historic Bayfront. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfishermenswives.com.

September 17. Great Oregon Fall Beach Clean-up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. SOLV sponsors the twice-annual beach clean-up along the entire coast of Oregon. Meet at various places in Newport. See www.solv.org.

September 17. Jellyfish Jubilee: a benefit for the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Experience exceptional Northwest cuisine, wines, music, and an auction all within the relaxing confines of the enchanting aquarium. The Jellyfish Jubilee benefits animal care, exhibit upkeep and educational programs at the aquarium. $100. 6-9 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 17. Nye Beach Writers’ Series Featuring Lauren Kessler. Lauren Kessler reads from her books, including her newest novel, “My Teenage Werewolf: A Mother, A Daughter, A Journey through the Thicket of Teenage Adolescence.” 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.writersontheedge.org.

September 19. American Indian Style Salmon Bake. Over 2,000 pounds of salmon is slow roasted to perfection on alder stakes, just as the native Americans did 2,000 years ago. Watch as native Americans perform their traditional dance and song. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

September 25-October 1. Sea Otter Awareness Week. Learn about the biology and history of native sea otters. Free with aquarium admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 30-October 2. 2011 Jazz at Newport. The Performing Arts Center hosts the 8th Annual Jazz at Newport. Concerts and jazz clinics for local students and jazz musicians. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2787. jazzatnewport.org.

