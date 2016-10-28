Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/28/2016 at 4:41 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

peregrine falcon at Newport's Yaquina Head

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Don't worry about fall winter on the north Oregon coast getting very dull. Besides the storm watching fun, a whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures begins in early November in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. (Above: a peregrine falcon at Newport's Yaquina Head, the subject of a lecture in Cannon Beach on Nov. 9).

November 10 features a special lecture in Manzanita on albatrosses of the Oregon coast. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council brings to town Ted Chu, wildlife biologist and Council Board Member, as the featured presenter for its Speaker Series event. It happens at the Pine Grove Community House at approximately 7:20 p.m., after some brief business by the council.

Albatrosses have been described as “the most legendary of all birds,” holding a special place in maritime lore and superstition such as in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. The true story of the albatross is even more enthralling.

Chu had the brief opportunity to volunteer on the Midway Atoll albatross nesting grounds where Black-footed and Laysan albatrosses that forage off the Oregon coast return each year to large breeding colonies. The slide presentation will highlight these iconic birds. As a special door prize, Chu will be giving away a signed copy of Carl Safina’s book Eye of the Albatross.

The Pine Grove Community House is at 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita, Oregon. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1). Where to stay in Manzanita for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

In Cannon Beach, the Friends of Haystack Lecture series gets started in November with its 2016-17 season. These are held each second Wednesday of every month from November through April, all happening at the Cannon Beach Library at 7:30 p.m. (131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon).

It's one of the big science fun highlights of the north Oregon coast during winter.

The first lecture up is on November 9, featuring Wayne Hoffman, Policy Director for the Mid Coast Watershed Council on the central Oregon coast. He'll be talking about the Peregrine Falcons of Yaquina Head in Newport.

On December 14 you'll find biologist and wildlife photographer Neal Maine discussing the landmark Oregon Beach Bill and its 50th anniversary.

On January 11, it's Roy Lowe of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The agency oversees national wildlife refuges along most of the coastline, especially rocky island-like structures that are designated wildlife protection areas. These include spots like Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Siletz Bay in Lincoln City or Three Arch Rocks at Oceanside.

For this lecture, however, Lowe takes the audience on a trip to China with a presentation on "The Precipitous Loss of China's Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Migratory Birds in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway." Where to stay in Cannon Beach for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More on Cannon Beach and Manzanita below:








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted