Curious News Items from Oregon Coast - the Latest

Much has happened on the Oregon coast lately, including a fight for cancer in Lincoln City, the Seaside Aquarium gives birth to literally thousands of creatures, a look at the galaxy from the perspective of Cannon Beach, and why elk and pelicans are a big deal right now. You can also get a preview of August events in Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Florence, Waldport and Newport.

What's up with gas prices? Well, that's not good news. But in better news: the state is holding a photo contest, ODFW wants your photos of fun on the beach or in the forests, and there's a new attraction in Newport for history buffs.

Take a look below, or see the front page of Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

N. Oregon Coast Facility Gives Birth to Thousands of Freaky Critters A trifecta of funky finds on the north Oregon coast, as the Seaside Aquarium is giving birth to literally thousands of new creatures

Central Oregon Coast Joins Battle Against Cancer In August, the town hosts the American Cancer Society Relay For Life® of Lincoln City and the Relay's Got Talent

N. Oregon Coast August Preview: Events in Tillamook County, Manzanita, Pacific City This part of the north Oregon coast includes Tillamook Bay towns of Tillamook and Garibaldi, and the Nehalem Bay area villages of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Wheeler

Cannon Beach Astronomy: Oregon Coast Nighttime Photo Essay There is no supercollider here, jamming odd particles into the waves of the Pacific Ocean. There's no major radio telescope or high-altitude array mapping out black holes

Pelican and Big Elk Making a Splash on Oregon Coast Don't look now but plenty of elk may be watching you from the forests of the Oregon coast, along with pelicans

N. Oregon Coast in August: Seaside, Cannon Beach Serious amounts of beachy fun are to be had on the north Oregon coast in the towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach come late summer

Lincoln City Events Preview: Central Oregon Coast in August August really heats up on the central Oregon coast, especially in Lincoln City.

Central Oregon Coast Summer: Yachats, Florence August Events Preview Oh, the fun of late summer, as August brings wine, song, dance, food and outdoor events to this part of the central Oregon coast

Central Oregon Coast Town Looks to Get Plants Adopted The Connie Hansen Garden in Lincoln City will be holding its Orphan plant sale on Saturday, July 27

North Oregon Coast August Preview: Astoria Events There may be tons of history on this part of the north Oregon coast but the fun in August is thoroughly modern

Gas Prices on the Rise in Oregon, on the Coast The Oregon office of the AAA is saying gas prices are on a quick trajectory upwards this week and will remain higher through the summer

Oregon Coast News Alerts: Clamming Closure, New Attraction, Historic Artifact Leaves One historical artifact leaves the coast, another history museum opens up, and part of Oregon's beaches are closed to clamming for a few months

Oregon's Wildlife Department Wants Your Coast, River Photos You can now share your summertime fishing, clamming and tidepooling photos with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Central Oregon Coast August Preview: Newport Lots of fun, sun and sand are available on the central coast in August, but Newport and Depoe Bay provide plenty of other distractions

What You Missed on Central Oregon Coast This Week Sun, fun and sand – lots of sand – have been on the menu on the central Oregon coast all week

Oregon Officials Hold Photo Contest to Celebrate the Coast Got a fantastic shot of your family on the Oregon coast – either recently or an oldie historic one?

New Attraction on Central Oregon Coast: Maritime Museum in Newport The Lincoln County Historical Society has opened up the Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center right on Newport's buzzing waterfront.


Oregon Coast Travel, Tourism, Science, Entertainment News - Breaking News from the Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Travel, Tourism, Science, Entertainment News - Breaking News fr...
Covering 180 miles of Oregon Coast Travel, Entertainment and Science: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence.

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events

Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight

Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean

Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events

Inland Oregon, Coast Range and Beaches to Get Freezing Rain, Snow
Icy roads Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, coast range and even the Oregon coast; freezing rain and snow coming to even the coastline Thursday

Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time
Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting

Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue
Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather

Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches
It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science

Experts Warn: Do Not Pick Up Stranded Turtles on Oregon Coast
Like baby seals or seals that are molting, sea turtles are also to be left alone. Seaside Aquarium, science

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know
There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

20-ft Surf on Oregon Coast Prompts Advisory
Big, spectacular but dangerous: that's what's in store for the Oregon coast Monday and Tuesday

N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Glows with Holiday Happenings
Tillamook County also hosts a wide array of holiday events and vibes. Garibaldi events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events

Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection
Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up. Newport events

Holiday Storm: Wind Warning, Big Waves, Flood Watch for Oregon Coast
Over the holiday weekend: a high wind warning, a flood watch and some mighty waves

Wet, Windy Thanksgiving for Oregon Coast; Snow in Cascades
Just some good ol' fashioned storms for the beaches and big waves

N. Oregon Coast History, Holidays: Cannon Beach, Lewis 'n Clark, Pearl Harbor
There are plenty of holiday and historical happenings in Seaside and Cannon Beach. Seaside events, Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work
All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast. Kids, travel tips

100 Glass Floats Dropped on Oregon Coast Town for Thanksgiving
Lincoln City will have a special drop, Nov 24 to 27. Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

A New Way to Snag Coveted Glass Floats on the Oregon Coast
Each week sees someone who has visited the town winning an extraordinary fine art glass float. Newport events

Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite
One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26. Lincoln City events

High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; King Tides After Weekend
A wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, in effect until 8 a.m.

Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City
This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips

 

 

Search for other Oregon Coast Lodging, by area

Seaside, Oregon Lodging
Cannon Beach, Oregon Lodging
Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Oregon Lodging
Waldport, Seal Rock Lodging
Yachats Lodging

 

 