Curious News Items from Oregon Coast - the Latest

Much has happened on the Oregon coast lately, including a fight for cancer in Lincoln City, the Seaside Aquarium gives birth to literally thousands of creatures, a look at the galaxy from the perspective of Cannon Beach, and why elk and pelicans are a big deal right now. You can also get a preview of August events in Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Florence, Waldport and Newport.

What's up with gas prices? Well, that's not good news. But in better news: the state is holding a photo contest, ODFW wants your photos of fun on the beach or in the forests, and there's a new attraction in Newport for history buffs.

Take a look below, or see the front page of Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

N. Oregon Coast Facility Gives Birth to Thousands of Freaky Critters A trifecta of funky finds on the north Oregon coast, as the Seaside Aquarium is giving birth to literally thousands of new creatures

Central Oregon Coast Joins Battle Against Cancer In August, the town hosts the American Cancer Society Relay For Life® of Lincoln City and the Relay's Got Talent

N. Oregon Coast August Preview: Events in Tillamook County, Manzanita, Pacific City This part of the north Oregon coast includes Tillamook Bay towns of Tillamook and Garibaldi, and the Nehalem Bay area villages of Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Wheeler

Cannon Beach Astronomy: Oregon Coast Nighttime Photo Essay There is no supercollider here, jamming odd particles into the waves of the Pacific Ocean. There's no major radio telescope or high-altitude array mapping out black holes

Pelican and Big Elk Making a Splash on Oregon Coast Don't look now but plenty of elk may be watching you from the forests of the Oregon coast, along with pelicans

N. Oregon Coast in August: Seaside, Cannon Beach Serious amounts of beachy fun are to be had on the north Oregon coast in the towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach come late summer

Lincoln City Events Preview: Central Oregon Coast in August August really heats up on the central Oregon coast, especially in Lincoln City.

Central Oregon Coast Summer: Yachats, Florence August Events Preview Oh, the fun of late summer, as August brings wine, song, dance, food and outdoor events to this part of the central Oregon coast

Central Oregon Coast Town Looks to Get Plants Adopted The Connie Hansen Garden in Lincoln City will be holding its Orphan plant sale on Saturday, July 27

North Oregon Coast August Preview: Astoria Events There may be tons of history on this part of the north Oregon coast but the fun in August is thoroughly modern

Gas Prices on the Rise in Oregon, on the Coast The Oregon office of the AAA is saying gas prices are on a quick trajectory upwards this week and will remain higher through the summer

Oregon Coast News Alerts: Clamming Closure, New Attraction, Historic Artifact Leaves One historical artifact leaves the coast, another history museum opens up, and part of Oregon's beaches are closed to clamming for a few months

Oregon's Wildlife Department Wants Your Coast, River Photos You can now share your summertime fishing, clamming and tidepooling photos with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Central Oregon Coast August Preview: Newport Lots of fun, sun and sand are available on the central coast in August, but Newport and Depoe Bay provide plenty of other distractions

What You Missed on Central Oregon Coast This Week Sun, fun and sand – lots of sand – have been on the menu on the central Oregon coast all week

Oregon Officials Hold Photo Contest to Celebrate the Coast Got a fantastic shot of your family on the Oregon coast – either recently or an oldie historic one?

New Attraction on Central Oregon Coast: Maritime Museum in Newport The Lincoln County Historical Society has opened up the Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center right on Newport's buzzing waterfront.