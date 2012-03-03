Latest Oregon Coast Nature Articles - Early March

(Oregon Coast) - A round up of the latest from the Oregon coast in the realm of nature: from distressed animals and pet safety, to how to spot bald eagles, more incredible sunsets and what are the secret spots you never knew about in some of your favorite haunts like Newport, Depoe Bay, Yachats and the north coast.

Safety Tips for Your Dog on the Oregon Coast - Beach safety is something you have to not only keep in mind for yourself but for your pet as well (general Oregon coast) http://www.beachconnection.net/news/dogsafe021612_1036.php



The Science Behind Spring's Stunning Clouds on Oregon Coast - what you didn't know about spring on the Oregon coast - but you should. (Oregon coast in general).

Sometime in late March, and then well into April, May and even chunks of June, spring can present the most stunning of cloud action along the coast. What is the science behind this? A wowing look at why we see what we see on the coast http://www.beachconnection.net/news/springcl022412_505.php



Crabbing and Wildlife Report from Oregon Coast Officials - Hummingbirds, newts, nesting birds and other critters are in varying degrees of abundance on the Oregon coast for March (Oregon coast in general) http://www.beachconnection.net/news/crabwil030112_830.php

Puffins, Potluck and Shellfish on North Oregon Coast Agenda - A special event that is a call for volunteers and a potluck that features a talk on shellfish (Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita).

On March 15, the Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP) hosts its Spring Potluck and Presentation at the Cannon Beach Community Hall. The potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. and offers up a chance to chat with HRAP staff and volunteers, and at 7 p.m., guest speaker Matthew Hunter takes the stage to present "Shellfish of the Oregon north coast: past, present and future."

On Saturday, March 17, HRAP presents some volunteer training on puffins with “A Place for Puffins.” http://www.beachconnection.net/news/puff022912_755.php

Crew Finds Molting Seal, Distressed Beaver on North Oregon Coast - A molting northern elephant seal and a beaver that had been beaten up by the tides (Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria). http://www.beachconnection.net/news/distress022812_357.php

North Oregon Coast Encounter with Bald Eagles: Also How to Spot Them - A coastal local offers some ideas on how to see more of the stunning creatures (Rockaway Beach, Oregon coast in general).

Also, a fascinating encounter with the creatures on a beach in Rockaway Beach. http://www.beachconnection.net/news/eagles022712_618.php



Wild Wonders of Oregon Coast: Where Water Explodes - Rocky spots where it often doesn't take storms to cause the ocean to fly upwards in daring, even surreal, acrobatic movements (central Oregon Coast, Yachats, Depoe Bay).

They are the places of massive waves on the Oregon coast - rocky spots where it often doesn't take storm conditions to cause the ocean to fly upwards in daring, even surreal, acrobatic movements. Sometimes, it only takes a nudge from the Pacific Ocean. Rodea Point is especially incendiary. Yachats is full of spouting horns. Cannon Beach has a reef that makes the ocean look like it's chasing itself. http://www.beachconnection.net/news/wildwater022612_458.php



A Closer Look at Seaside: North Oregon Coast Town's Hidden Assets - They may be heading to an Oregon coast town called Seaside, but ironically, many miss out on its greatest natural aspects (Seaside).

People may be heading to an Oregon coast town called Seaside, but ironically, many miss out on its greatest natural aspects. Sure there are the sands and sights directly in front of the Turnaround (shows above), but there's even more lurking in all sorts of hidden corners. http://www.beachconnection.net/news/seashid022412_456.php



The Lost Creek of the Central Oregon Coast - About halfway between Newport and Seal Rock sits a fairly well traveled and obvious beach access called Lost Creek State Park. You'll want to look for milepost 147, as you approach from either direction – which is filled with wind-swept trees and intermittent views of the ocean. Especially from the northern end, large forests and hillsides block the view from the highway much of the time, but when it opens up it's really quite stunning. (Waldport, Newport, Yachats) http://www.beachconnection.net/news/lostcreek022112_213.php

