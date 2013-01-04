Exotic Plants and Falcons at Central Oregon Coast April Events

Published 04/01/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast group Yaquina Birders and Naturalists are planning another couple of fascinating events that involve birds and some extraordinary plants.

On Thursday, April 18, the group hosts bird expert Trent Seager, who gives a talk on "Brief History of Falconry with a Look at Oregon Falconers." Besides being a falconer, Trent is an OSU graduate student, wildlife and aspen ecologist, and volunteer raptor rehabilitator. He will bring a falconry-trained Merlin to the meeting.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD in north Newport. Cost: free. The public is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, April 20 it's all about plants at a rather extraordinary place on the central coast. This time around it's the "Plant Field Trip to Gerdemann Botanic Preserve."

This preserve – a thoroughly unknown attraction near Yachats - includes many species not typically grown in Oregon such as New Zealand tree ferns, Australian Grevillia, and Chilean Flame and Lantern trees. Plantings of rhododendrons also include uncommon species and hybrids.

Sally Lockyear & Betty Bahn will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Organizers advise to dress or bring clothes for variable weather.

Meet by 9 a.m. at the Preserve. Directions: turn east off of HWY 101 at Forest Hills Road (which is 0.2 mile south of Mile Marker 163 near Yachats), then proceed 0.1 of a mile and turn right on Wiedeman Court, and drive slowly to the end of Wiedeman Court where there is a small parking area.

Car pool if possible. For more info, call Betty at 541-547-3693 or see http://gerdemanngarden.org/. This event is open and free to the public.

More about Yachats and Newport below, including the Yachats Virtual Tour.

