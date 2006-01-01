Native People and Cape Perpetua Explored in Central Oregon Coast Chat Event

Published 03/16/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – History of the local native people of the central Oregon coast will come alive in March, as historian Robert Kenetta does a presentation as part of the Chats by the Sea programs given at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center on March 23.

Kenetta, the Cultural Educator for the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, will share stories and artifacts as part of the event, which starts at 2 p.m. The talk will focus on Cape Perpetua.

“Cape Perpetua has a rich history of use by native peoples,” said David Thompson, Interpretive Specialist for the Central Coast Ranger District – ODNRA of the Siuslaw National Forest. “Robert will discuss local uses of the land and will bring regalia and baskets to show the presentation. Along with historical cultural topics he will discuss current programs and modern day events.”

Kentta has been the Tribe’s Cultural Resources Director since 1994, and an elected member of the Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for the last eight years. He has had a long-term interest in his own people’s culture, with formal education in American Indian Arts and in museum studies. He has been supported and encouraged by his community’s elders, who helped him to gain traditional knowledge.

“We are very excited to have Robert kick off our series of Chats by the Sea,” said David Thompson, Interpretive Specialist for the Central Coast Ranger District – ODNRA of the Siuslaw National Forest. “He is wonderful speaker with a wealth of knowledge about our local area and the history of his people’s culture,” he added.

The Chats by the Sea are free of charge and open to all. Kentta will speak for about an hour and then be available for questions and informal discussions for another hour.

Cape Perpetua Visitor Center will be open every day, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm., starting March 25. The Visitor Center is located three miles south of Yachats on Highway 101 and is famous for breath-taking views of the sea and forest.

A Day Use Pass is required for access to the Visitor Center, facilities and trail system. Cost for a Day Use Pass is $5. Five-Day and Annual Passes are also available.

For more information, please call the Visitor Center at 541-547-3289 or visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw. You can also follow us at twitter.com/SiuslawNF and www.facebook.com/DiscoverCapePerpetua.

