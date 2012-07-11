Central Oregon Coast Boasts Native American Festival This Weekend

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - In conjunction with the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB), the Lincoln City Cultural Center will be celebrating Native American Heritage with a free afternoon festival on November 10, 2012. The event is hilighted by a show from recording artist and flute healer Jan Michael Looking Wolf.

Native American Heritage Month started at the turn of the (20th) century as an effort to gain a day of recognition for the significant contributions the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has resulted in a whole month being designated for that purpose.

Beginning at 12:00 pm and wrapping up at 4:00pm, the afternoon festival will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center and will feature historical exhibits, traditional food, music, demonstrations, make-and-take art projects, lectures and performances.

The festival will include a visit from cultural historian and tribal council member Robert Kentta. His presentation, “Baskets, Beads and Regalia: Cultural Treasures from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians,” will begin at 1 pm. At 2 pm, professor Rebecca Dobkins of the Oregon Encyclopedia project, will discuss “Hidden in Plain Sight: Native American Art in Western Oregon.” At 3 pm, the public is invited into the LCCC auditorium for ideas and free samples from Chef Jack Strong, an enrolled member of the CTSI and the executive chef at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Visitors will also find a book sale, a new exhibit in the Chessman Gallery and a make-and-take art project.

These experiences are made possible through the financial support of the City of Lincoln City, and in-kind contributions from Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Historic Anchor Inn. The festival was planned with the help of three partner non-profits: the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society, the North Lincoln County Historical Museum and The Oregon Encyclopedia.

For further information on this or other VCB events contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit their website: www.oregoncoast.org.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, as part of its second annual Native American Heritage Festival, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will welcome recording artist and flute healer Jan Michael Looking Wolf. His concert will begin at 7 pm at the center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets are on sale now by calling 541-994-9994.

Looking Wolf is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, who is also a Kalapuya native of Irish descent. He has recorded 18 CDs and three DVDs, and has been nominated for 47 national awards. Most recently, he won Music Video of the Year (2011), Record of the Year (2010) and Artist of the Year (2009), all from the Native American Music Awards. He won the NAMA for Flutist of the Year in 2008, for his solo CD, “Unity.” He is also known for his work in other flute genres, including blues, jazz and classical, and his works are often seen on New Age charts.

This success has all occurred since 1994, when Looking Wolf suffered two strokes, caused by a rare genetic disorder. Afterwards, his left side was completely paralyzed and he spent many months in recovery. His disorder has not been cured, but it has given him a profound appreciation for the gift of life, and the healing power of music. He is known not only as a Native American flutist, but also an activist for human rights based on the tradition of “One Heart.”

“In short, it is the belief that we are equal regardless of the color of our skin, tribal affiliation, language we speak, income, gender, faith, nationality, etc. It is the recognition of unity through diversity,” he said.

His 2009 Native American rock album, “Breaking Free,” supported drug and alcohol prevention for native youth, and was used with an education campaign at reservations across the country. In 2010, the single “Live as One” was part of a NAMA initiative to promote international peace. And his 2011 Spirit Wind Records CD, “Tonight,” railed against violence and discrimination.

“He is committed to the path of native flute .. a path of healing… a path of peace.”

Looking Wolf’s music was also included in the motion picture “Tillamook Treasure.” He also played the part of a modern day flutist, playing on the beach along with Floyd Red Crow Westerman.

Tickets for Jan Michael Looking Wolf’s concert are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Admission is free to children age 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult. To reserve, call 541-994-9994 or drop by the center from 10 to 4 pm Thursday through Monday.

