Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events



Published 07/29/2016 at 5:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – All along this region, Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events next week. Take a closer look at funky sea life and the debris that washes up. Help out with a survey of tidal wildlife by volunteering to scope out two beaches. Or take in a lecture about biodiversity in a coastal environment – all of which will help augment your beach experience in many ways. (Above: Otter Rock's beach, next to Devil's Punchbowl).

In the Yachats area, there are two events taking place where the public's help is need to poke around the beach. CoastWatch and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department want to closely examine two beach spots on Wednesday and Thursday, August 3 – 4, in what is called a “bioblitz.” This is a one-time intensive survey of a place, in which a large number of observers descend on the area and attempt to inventory the species to be found there on one particular day.

The first happens in Yachats on August 3 and the second at Stonefield Beach on August 4, which is several miles south of town.

Yachats' southern end



The groups would like to gain more knowledge of the habitats it manages on the fringe of the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve. Other sponsors are the Oregon Marine Reserves Partnership (of which Oregon Shores is a member), Portland Audubon and the U.S. Forest Service. Volunteers are needed to augment the ranks of State Parks staff and other researchers to cover these areas as thoroughly as possible.



Stonefield Beach

On August 3, meet at the Yachats Ocean Road State Natural Site, just south of the Hwy. 101 bridge in Yachats. And on August 4, meet at Stonefield Beach State Recreation Site, just south of Tenmile Creek (about four miles south of Cape Perpetua and seven miles south of Yachats). On each day, the project will run from roughly low tide to roughly high tide. Bring waterproof shoes, binoculars, water, snacks and, of course, dress for the weather: the BioBlitz takes place rain or shine. For more information, contact Celeste Lebo, a State Parks natural resources specialist, at (541) 563-8595 or (541) 272-9008 (cell), celeste.lebo@oregon.gov.

On August 6, Otter Rock – just south of Depoe Bay – hosts Community Science Day. It's a mix of guided tide pool explorations, yummy pastries, and other nature demonstrations.

It all begins at 9 a.m. on the north side of Otter Rock, on the beach next to Devil’s Punchbowl. There, CoastWatch’s Fawn Custer and Karen Driscoll will take you on a walk around the tide pools and give you a knowledgeable, deeper glimpse.

At 10 a.m., Custer will lead a walk along the driftline, discussing both the natural and human-derived contents, which will lead to an explanation of CoastWatch's marine debris survey. Participants will collect and identify marine debris.

At 11 a.m., Driscoll will demonstrate the beached bird and oystercatcher surveys in which she is active.

Then come the treats, according to CoastWatch director Phillip Johnson.

“And we will be offering coffee, other hot beverages and pastries, but at our usual exorbitant rates: they will cost you a piece of marine debris,” Johnson said.

For information about the Community Science Day, contact Fawn Custer at (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org. If interested in helping with the Community Science Team, contact Fawn or Karen Driscoll at (503) 435-8229, driscolke@gmail.com.

On the southern Oregon coast, in Charleston, the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston is sponsoring a pubic presentation: “Marine biodiversity in a time of humans: biodiversity crisis or a resilient living system.” This takes place in the Boathouse Auditorium, with speaker Dr. Mary O’Connor, a professor in the Department of Zoology at the University of British Columbia.

O'Conner's research focuses on the role of biodiversity, temperature and climate change on ecosystem function, particularly in eelgrass ecosystems. The public is invited to this free lecture to hear Dr. O’Connor speak about her research in the role of biodiversity and the impact of climate change.

To find the Boathouse Auditorium, park at OIMB or along Boat Basin Road and walk past the Coast Guard housing to the auditorium. For more information, contact Maya Watts, Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, (541) 888-2581, ext: 201, mwolf1@uoregon.edu. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted