Dusting of Snow Amazes Some Spring Breakers on Oregon Coast

Published 04/06/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – With part of Washington schools still in the middle of spring break, some were awed to encounter a bit of snow along the north Oregon coast during their vacation.

In Seaside, a passing spring storm left a dusting of hail on the ground early in the morning, which created an interesting contrast to the brown waves created by huge amounts of phytoplankton.

A small dusting of snow hit Manzanita about 9:15 a.m. Brian Hines, owner of San Dune Inn, took this picture above.

“Spring break – really?” he said.

There have been some reports of small amounts of mixed snow with rain on the coast range summit on and off for the last few days. This hasn’t done anything to traffic - only added to the scenery along the routes to the coast.

Seaside hail this morning - photo Seaside Aquarium

Whatever happened this morning, temperatures stabilized greatly by this afternoon. Keith Chandler of Seaside Aquarium said it was 48 degrees around 3:30 p.m. Hines said it couldn’t have been lower than the mid-30’s this morning.

A winter chill has kicked in recently, and is expected to bring the freezing level down to 1,000 feet later tonight in the mountain ranges. Some snow is expected in the lower elevations of the coast range tonight. The Cascades and its foothills will get considerably more.

Snow sports lovers are getting the benefits of this, however. Several inches of the white stuff will be added to the Cascade Range of central Oregon and places like Mount Hood.

The forecast for the Oregon coast later this week is for mostly sunny on Friday with a small chance of rain, and increasingly more chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

With freezing levels getting down to 1,000 feet early Wednesday morning, there could be more dustings of snow on the beaches, but it’s not likely.

