Oregon Coast in October: Manzanita, Tillamook, Rockaway, Pacific City

Published 09/13/2011

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County enters the Fall season with a keen sense of fun, as little towns like Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler and Manzanita do things in a big way. Indulge in an antique railroad dinner experience, Coho collecting, a seafood festival, an Oktoberfest or two, plenty of music, history and the multiple mega celebrations of Halloween. This part of the north Oregon coast is colorful in more ways than just the season.

October-November. Coho Salmon Collection and Spawning. Trask River Hatchery. 15020 Chance Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4090.

October 1-2. North Coast Seafood Festival. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-398-5223.

October 6-November 20. Shawn Hill-Johnson Photography Exhibit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Reception Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second Street. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

October 15. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Come along for a three hour excursion with views of Tillamook Bay, the Ocean, and Nehalem Bay while dining on a four course meal. This trip is powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. 4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

October 15. Tillamook Mayor’s Ball. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon.

October 20-23. Ocean Waves Quilt Camp. Friends Camp Twin Rocks. 18705 Hwy 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.janesfabricpatch.com.

October 21-22. Netarts Community Club 11th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Netarts Fire Hall. Fifth St. Loop. Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-2153.

October 29. Rockaway Beach Oktoberfest. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific Street. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-6333.

October 31. Halloween in Downtown Tillamook. 3:30-5 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon.

October 31. Halloween at the Garibaldi Museum. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission for costume wearers. Garibaldi Museum.112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

October 31. Rockaway Beach Kid’s Harvest Festival. Rockaway Community Church. 400 S. Third St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2581.

Wheeler, Manzanita, Nehalem Events

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Manzanita

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. Work at your own level, no instructor. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 1. Talent Show. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 15. Poetry Prompt Workshop. Free poetry workshop from Oregon Poetic Voices. 1-3 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 15. Mz Writers’ Series: Jess Walter. 7-9 p.m. Jess Walter reads from “The Financial Lives of Poets.” Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 22. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Rockaway Beach

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net