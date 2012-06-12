Mystery Writer Dugoni Visits Oregon Coast in June

Published 05/15/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The central Oregon coast will have a bit of a mystery on its hands next month. Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library welcomes New York Times bestselling mystery author Robert Dugoni on Sunday, June 9th at 3:00 p.m. to help open the library’s 2013 Adult Summer Reading Club.

Growing up the middle child in a family of ten siblings, Dugoni jokes that he didn't get much of a chance to talk, so he wrote. By the seventh grade he knew he wanted to be a writer. Born in Pocatello, Idaho and raised in Burlingame, California, Dugoni wrote his way to Stanford University where he majored in communications/journalism and creative writing as well as working as a reporter for the Stanford Daily. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and worked briefly as a reporter in the Metro and San Gabriel Valley Offices of the Los Angeles Times before deciding to attend the UCLA School of Law. Dugoni practiced law full-time in San Francisco as a partner at the law firm, Gordon and Rees, and is currently of counsel for a law firm in Seattle.

While practicing law Dugoni satisfied his artistic thirst studying acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, and appearing in equity and non-equity shows throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. His longing to return to writing never wavered, however, and in 1999 he made the decision to quit the full-time practice of law to write novels. On his wedding anniversary he drove a u-haul trailer across the Oregon-Washington border and settled in Seattle to pursue his dream.

For the next three years, Dugoni worked in an 8 x 8 foot windowless office in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. He completed three novels, two of which won the 1999 and 2000 Pacific Northwest Writers Association Literary Contests. However it was Dugoni's non-fiction expose, The Cyanide Canary, that gave him his start in the business. Published in 2004 by Simon and Schuster, the critically acclaimed true story chronicled the investigation, prosecution, and aftermath surrounding an environmental crime in Soda Springs, Idaho. It became a Washington Post Best Book of the year, and the Idaho Book of the Year.

Dugoni's debut novel, The Jury Master followed the next year and became a New York Times bestseller. Deadly Pleasures Mystery Magazine chose it as one of three "Best of the Best" debut novels of 2006. The Seattle Times and Library Journal likened Dugoni to a young John Grisham, calling The Jury Master, "A riveting tale of murder, skullduggery and treachery at the highest level."

Five other novels have followed, four of which feature lawyer David Sloan. The Conviction, the fifth in the David Sloane series, was released June 12, 2012. In addition to writing novels, Dugoni teaches the craft of writing and writing novels throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Following Robert Dugoni’s presentation, anyone interested (over the age of 17) may sign up to take part in this year’s Adult Summer Reading Club. Details will be available at sign up, or by contacting Ken Hobson at the library.

Elkins’ appearance at Driftwood is a free event and open to anyone who wishes to attend. It is being generously sponsored by The Friends of Driftwood Public Library and by D’Sands Condominium Motel. Any questions may be directed to Ken Hobson by phone (541-996-1242) or via e-mail (kenh@lincolncity.org). Driftwood Public Library is located on the 2nd floor of Lincoln City’s City Hall building at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City, adjacent to the Price and Pride grocery store.

