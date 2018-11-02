Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Unusual Sides to N. Oregon Coast History Come to Light, Including Mysterious Grave

Published 02/11/2018 at 2:45 AM PDT - Updated 02/11/2018 at 3:15 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Unusual Sides to North Oregon Coast History Come to Light, Including Mysterious Grave

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two unusual sides to north Oregon coast history pop up in Seaside and Astoria this month, both focusing on the deceased in the area – known and unknown. One event involves an age-old mystery in Seaside, while another delves into prominent people of Astoria's past.

The Cove in Seaside is a popular local surfing paradise on the north Oregon coast, and it's a habitat for a wide variety of precious marine life. Its most popular and mysterious landmark is the sailors’ gravesite seen by all who make their way to The Cove. No tour of Seaside is complete without a visit to Sailors’ Grave.

There are many stories regarding those for whom Sailors’ Grave is – or may be - a final resting place. Robin and Bill Montero will share their research and discovery of the possible and probable grave residents in their presentation "Known Only To God: The Mystery of Sailors' Grave" at the next History & Hops at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 22nd at Seaside Brewing Co.

When Robin and Bill Montero purchased their home across the street from Sailors’ Grave, they became interested in knowing more about the landmark. As they joined their neighbors in caring for the site, they researched its history which culminated in the City of Seaside erecting a historical marker based on the information they discovered.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 861 Broadway. www.seasideoregonuseum.com.

Every Thursday in Astoria brings Tap Into History to Fort George Brewery. The north Oregon coast beer brewing heavyweight teams up with the Clatsop County Historical Society in the Lovell Showroom at 7 p.m. for a variety of lectures and talks about regional history. It's free and all ages are welcome.

On February 15, the program is Book of the Dead. Mac Burns of the Clatsop County Historical Society speaks about the interesting lives (and deaths) of notable area residents throughout the years.

On February 22, the program veers from history with “Is Poetry a Way of Thinking?” The talk is given by local “philosopharian” Seth Technor.

According to Technor: "It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words, but a poem can paint a thousand pictures with just a few words. How can this be? This discussion will consider what poetry is and how this language can utilize words and imagination. Even more, it will investigate how it’s possible for poetry, with its extraordinary and idiosyncratic use of language, to have such immense power over the way we encounter and feel the world."

Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

