Mutt Masters and Dog Olympics Takes Over Central Oregon Coast Town

Published 06/23/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Every dog has his day, and the central Oregon coast will provide just that next week with the annual Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics on June 29. This “for fun” dog show and competition is for a good cause too, benefiting animal-related causes throughout Oregon.

Pups will abound near the beach in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City, performing tricks and creating a doggie spectacle left and right. It's open to all breeds and ages of dogs, as well as handlers of all skill levels.

Among the other features in the Lincoln City event are caricature drawings done by Deena Printz. Shirley Scott of Animal Talk Healing will be conducting pet psychic readings. There will be a photo booth to help capture the special memories of the day, and a flyball demonstration by Sue Giles Green. Raffles will occur throughout the day. Prizes include gift certificates, doggie and human goodies, glass floats and more.

The bipedal lifeforms visiting the coast will be able to visit food booths, pet-related information booths, gifts and other goodies. The Lincoln City Visitor Center said to bring your entire family – even if you leave Fido at home.

Registration begins at 11 am on June 29, with the contests and shows beginning at noon at 1545 SE 50th St in Lincoln City – essentially taking over much of the Taft district. Registration fee is $5 per dog, per category, or $25 per dog for unlimited entries.

Spectator suggested donation is $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in for free.

All proceeds will go to support the lifesaving work of the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. They will also be accepting donations of canned and dry food for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter’s pet food bank. For further information, contact the Lincoln County Animal Shelter at 541-265-6610 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/mutt-masters.

