Mushroom Walks Paired with Home and Culinary Tour on N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/21/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two distinctly yummy happenings of food and fun take place on the north Oregon coast in October, as a series of mushroom-finding walks kicks off and a tour of coastal homes incorporates the culinary arts.

The Wild Mushroom Hikes start at Fort Stevens State Park at the top of the Oregon coast, in Warrenton. Two happen in October: on October 5 and then the 12th, while two more happen in November.

On October 11, look for the Sunset Beach Home & Chef Tour, just north of Seaside.

Through Oregon State Parks, Fort Stevens State Park offers free foraging lessons for mushroom hunting. Learn to spot edibles such as Oyster mushrooms, King Boletes and Lobster mushrooms as well as how to recognize the dangerous varieties.

Park rangers, who have been trained in mushroom identification will lead the one mile round-trip tour. They recommend dressing for the weather and bringing a pocket knife for collection.

These start at 1 p.m., and you will meet at Battery Russel in the park. The others happen on November 10 and November 30. They are free. (503) 861-3170. www.oregonstateparks.org.

For the seventh year in a row, the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific puts on the Home and Chef Tour in Sunset Beach, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Six beautiful homes will be toured and food will be served from the Astoria Golf & Country Club, Beach Burrito, Maggie's, Twisted Fish, Gearhart Grocery and Tora Sushi.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased now through the event day at Holly McHone Jewelers or Columbia Bank in Astoria, Warrenton or Seaside. Tickets will only be available at the tour homes on the day of the event.

Proceeds from this event benefit the 2014/15 Operation School Bell program that will provide clothing to over 600 Clatsop County children. (503) 738-2672. www.assistanceleaguecp.org.

More on the Warrenton and Sunset Beach area below and at the Warrenton, Astoria Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Seaside and Warrenton hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted