Oregon Coast Mushroom Battle Soon; Pelican Wins Big Beer Award

Published 10/22/2016 at 9:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There is much food news from the Oregon coast this month. A massive culinary battle using mushrooms as weapons will be happening soon in Lincoln City, while Pacific City's Pelican Brewing recently won a major award.

The flavors of the fall will be descending gracefully onto the central Oregon coast at the 8th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off, held Saturday November 12. The Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located on the fourth floor of City Hall (801 SW Highway 101), will host this cooking competition from 11 am to 2 pm. Professional chefs from around the Pacific Northwest will craft dishes highlighting this signature fall ingredient, the wild mushroom, and have them available to sample for a small fee. Attendees can taste each dish and vote for their favorite, while learning more about the versatile ingredient.

Back this year is local restaurant Deli 101, and they are ready to show up the competition. Chef Greg Hill is excited to be back.

"We love the opportunity to participate and showcase our restaurant at the Mushroom Cook-Off," Hill said. "The Culinary Center does a great job of promoting local restaurants at the cook-offs. When we won 2nd place at the last Jambalaya Cook-Off, my phone starting ringing off the hook for catering gigs. Those catering jobs saved Deli 101 during the winter."

Hill said he will be using chicken of the woods mushrooms in his dish. A mushroom stew or mushroom stuffed with bacon are possibilities.

Chef Hill, who has previously won 3rd place at the Mushroom Cook-Off, takes a humble view to the competition.

"If I get 1st place, that would be awesome. But honestly, I am just happy to be there. The best part, for me at least, with these cook-offs is interacting with the patrons and other chefs. It’s a fun and friendly competition."

Deli 101 and several other Oregon coast restaurants will compete for top honors and the Peoples Choice Award. Admission to the Mushroom Cook-Off is free and tasting samples are available for $1.00 each. There will be live music as well as beer, wine and assorted sweet treats. For more information about the Wild Mushroom Cook-Off, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.OregonCoast.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

About 25 minutes up the road from Lincoln City, Pacific City's Pelican Brewing Company has earned a silver medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition. The winning brew was its Latin-inspired lager, Pelicano EXTRA!, which also won a Gold Medal at the North American Beer Awards earlier this year. It was recognized in the International Style Pilsner category.

Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. The top three winners in the competition’s 96 beer-style categories were just announced at the Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

“I’m so proud of the staff and teamwork we have at Pelican Brewing Company,” said Darron Welch, Brewmaster at Pelican Brewing Company. “This is such a fantastic recognition of all the hard work that everyone here at Pelican does day after day. Pelicano Extra! has been a hugely successful summer seasonal for us, and winning a medal for it at the Great American Beer Festival just takes that success to a whole different level.”

Pelican Brewing is headquartered in Pacific City, but has restaurants/breweries in Cannon Beach and Tillamook. More of Lincoln City and Pacific City below:















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted