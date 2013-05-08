Maritime Museum on Oregon Coast Holds Flag Tour, Talk

Published 08/05/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast's Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center will try to share a bit of seafaring good luck on Saturday, August 10, as the museum presents a talk on the 17 Japanese maritime good luck flags on display there.

It's a talk and walk given by Lincoln County Historical Society's Sachiko Otsuki, as she tours the public on the history and tales behind these talismans of the sea.

The flags were donated by fishermen and a fishing company in Mombetsu, Japan, Newport’s sister city. Originally, they were raised by Japanese fishermen when they had a good harvest. Called the “Tairyouki” - or flags – they were put as signals. This is possibly the first time this number of flags has been on display in the United States. It is rare even in Japan.

Otsuki, who was the curator for this project, studied art history and museumology with a special emphasis in Japanese art history. Shed researched and wrote about folk painting, called “Ema,” when she was in the PhD program at Kanazawa College of Art in Japan. She has been working as collections specialist at the Historical Society for two years.

Admission to the event is included with admission to the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center, which is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 through 12. Members are admitted free. Two talks happen on August 10 – at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. 541-265-7509.

About the photos above: “Tairyouki,” good luck flags, are on display at the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. Sachiko Otsuki will present a walk and talk program on the flags Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

