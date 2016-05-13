Seaside Museum Open House, Ocean Science Talk on N. Oregon Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two different events in Seaside in the coming weeks offer a fascinating look into different sides of the Oregon coast. One is an open house and dedication ceremony at the Seaside Museum and Historical Society, and another is a presentation that lets you – literally – go deep inside the ocean.

On May 18, the Seaside Library presents Listening to the Land: Into the Deep. Join marine ecologist Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, PhD, for a wide-ranging talk about the sea beside us. The dynamism of the Oregon coast and certain features unique to our ocean. She’ll give us a look at our underwater reefs as she discusses upwelling and its role in the productivity of our ocean. She will address challenges such as sea star wasting syndrome and ocean hypoxia, or “dead zones. And she’ll explore steps Oregon is taking - with marine reserves in particular - to conserve its ocean.

Things happen in the near-shore ocean off of the Oregon coast that don’t happen everywhere else in the Eastern North Pacific, along the path of the California Current. Life abounds - as do challenges, some of them perennial and some of them specific to this moment in Earth’s history.

It is the final program in the 2016 Listening to the Land speaker series, which this year has focused on the theme of water. Admission is free; refreshments are served. 6 p.m. Seaside Library. Highway 101. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1458. necanicumwatershed.org.

The Seaside Museum and Historical Society (SMHS) shares International Museum Day with the public each year by offering free admission. Marking the day this year on May 21, SMHS will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. which will also include tours, activities, refreshments and door prizes.

In addition, the museum building will be named to honor Helen Gaston. She has been the major force behind the museum: from leading the board to conducting major fund raising efforts, creating exhibits, saving and establishing the Butterfield Cottage, establishing elementary school curricula regarding the Clatsop-Nehalem presence and initiating the painting on the side of the building harkening back to the days of the Daddy Train. The building dedication will occur at 1:30 p.m.

The theme of 2016 International Museum Day is “Museums and Cultural Landscapes.” The cultural landscape is defined as “the country where we live, which surrounds us with the images and symbols that identify and characterize it.” According to this vision, the landscape is considered as the context - geographic, historical, economic, social and cultural - which creates our heritage. The main mission of museums is to oversee the safekeeping and protection of the heritage that lies both within and beyond their walls.

This theme makes museums responsible for their landscapes, asking them to contribute knowledge and expertise and take an active role in their management and upkeep. Highlighting the link between museums and cultural heritage enhances the idea of museums as territorial centers with the primary mission to oversee and protect heritage, whether it be inside or outside their walls. 570 Necanicum Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

