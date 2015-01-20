Your Central Oregon Coast Dinner Could be Murder This Sunday

Published 01/20/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - There is about to be a murder at the Wine Cellar at the Eventuary in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City, and it's up to you to solve it. The Lincoln City Young Professionals and the Taft High School Drama Department present "Radioactive! Cold War Murder Runs Hot!" a murder mystery dinner to be held on January 25, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This dinner-murder mystery takes place in a building with an interesting and fitting history as well.

Set during the 1950s, at the height of the Cold War, guests will be transported back to a time of uncertainty, suspicion, and murder. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner and watch as the mystery unfolds right in front of your table. Put your sleuthing skills to the test, and solve the murder as a variety of clues are revealed throughout the show. Prizes will be awarded to the first detective who can solve the case.

"This is a great chance for people in the community to come out and have fun," said Rachel Garnick, chair of the Lincoln City Young Professionals. "The Taft High Drama Department, with direction by Barton Howe, did an amazing job last time with this event and the Lincoln City Young Professionals are so happy to be co-hosting it this year."

Tickets are $25 per person to the event. Dinner and refreshments are included with admission. Costumes are highly encouraged, but not required for the event. Proceeds from the dinner go to the Taft High School Drama Department and the Lincoln City Young Professionals.

For tickets and more information, contact the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce at 541-994-3070. A select number of tickets will also be available at the event.

The Eventuary is at 560 SW Fleet Avenue, Lincoln City, Oregon – right off Highway 101.

In no small amount of wacky coincidence, this recently refurbished building was until about ten years a mortuary. This started about 1938, and the building had its own chapel.

Central Oregon coast historians believe it was actually built about 1917 as the original home of ome of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hallock. Over the decades, various additions increased its size greatly. Owners of The Eventuary said newspaper was found in between the walls, used as insulation, and dating back to about that time.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted