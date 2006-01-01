Sizable Minus Tides of the Year Now on Oregon Coast

Published 05/29/2013

(Oregon Coast) – It's that time of year – the lowest minus of the year. (Above: Bob Creek, near Yachats)

They're back, said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), with another huge set of them happening right now through May 30. Some are quite sizable - almost a foot. All happen in the mornings between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“A minus tide is an excellent time to visit tide pools and watch the life that was just a few hours ago under as much as 10 feet of water,” ODFW said in a press release.

The agency said you'll be able to find hermit crabs, sea urchins, small fish, jelly fish, green anemones, pinkish corraline algae, lime green anemone, dark green sea lettuce, sea stars, barnacles and other animals of the intertidal region.

“There are dozens of good places on the Oregon coast to go tide pooling,” ODFW said. (Above: Cannon Beach)

These can be found around Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, Hug Point and Seal Rock. There are miles of these around the Yachats area, especially just south of there at Strawberry Hill, Neptune State Park and Cook's Chasm area.

Some places like Pacific City's Cape Kiwanda and Oceanside provide striking sights at such tides as well.

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, four miles north of Newport, has outstanding tide pools and rangers on hand to provide tours and answer questions.

“Don’t turn your back on the ocean because a large wave may get you wet or worse,” ODFW said. “Also, stay off beach logs. They can roll in the surf and crush you. High surf can make tide pooling on the ocean beaches uncomfortable and dangerous, so try looking for wildlife in the mud flats of coastal bays and rivers.”

More somewhat small minus tides happen in early June, and then another run of larger minus tides starts around June 20.

See the Oregon Coast Tide Pool Guide for a complete list of possibilities.

