Oregon Coast This Weekend: Red Eclipse, Bright Planets, Whales

Published 09/26/2015 at 4:22 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – As above, so below – you could say. It's one heck of a show in the skies and on the ocean waters this weekend. In the skies above the Oregon coast (and Portland and the rest of the northwest), Sunday brings not just a Supermoon, but a Blood Moon and a full eclipse. Venus and Jupiter are also causing a stir, while whales of all sorts are – well – making a splash along the coastline.

Also, weather is delightfully warm on the coast this weekend, with highs around 75 and quite sunny.

It's currently a perfect storm for whale watching: with calm waters brought on by the coast's “Second Summer,” and warmer waters providing more food for the whales. The end result is copious whale sightings and close encounters, with rarely-seen Humpback whales going bonkers at Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and even up the Columbia River, while central coast whale watch tours are reporting amazing moments.

The Humpbacks started showing up in mid-August, following lots of baitfish into the area. Some of the most dramatic shots came from Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium, showing them weaving in and out of the paths of boats on Astoria's waterfront.

She reports they've been seen daily, close in to Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, at Manzanita, and along the Columbia.

Down on the central coast, in the Depoe Bay area, at least one whale watching tour has been reporting staggering numbers of close-up encounters with gray whales.

There is a triple treat coming for the nighttime skies on Sunday night, and it looks like the Oregon coast may even be better off for viewing than the Portland area. It's not only the Blood Moon (which happens every September), but the moon will actually get quite red – or at least very orange. It's a unique convergence of a Supermoon and a total eclipse that night, according to OMSI's Jim Todd.

“Known as the Harvest Moon or full moon nearest the September equinox. this full moon happens to be the closest super moon of 2015,” Todd said. “And there is a total eclipse of the moon on the same evening. A triple treat.”

A Supermoon happens when the Earth is at its closest to the Earth in its orbit. It will appear 14 percent bigger to the eye.

On top of it, there's that full eclipse, which will turn the moon a wild color. The totality of the eclipse begins at 7:11 p.m. with the point of the greatest eclipse occurring at 7:47 p.m.. The eclipse’s total phase will last for 72 minutes.

As if that wasn't enough, Todd said the two brightest objects in the sky right now have been initiating calls to OMSI. Venus is prominent in the eastern skies in the wee hours of the morning, shining at an eye-popping magnitude -4.8.

Meanwhile, Jupiter pops up about two hours before sunup, a little earlier than Venus. (Humpback whale photos below courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).




 

 

 

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 