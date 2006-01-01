Marvelous Moon Moments Above Oregon Coast

Published 10/21/2013

(Oregon Coast) – If you're looking for yet another way to be amazed by the Oregon coast, simply look up at night. Our nearest interplanetary neighbor staring back at us has a way of creating an entirely new landscape along these beaches, creating a stunning alternate reality of wild shapes and enchanting, muted colors you've never seen before.

All the recent hubbub over the full Hunters Moon this week gives cause to look back at some of the awe-inspiring things the moon does to the Oregon coast.

Like moon halos. Here, in Depoe Bay one cold winter's night, that ever-engaging phenomenon comprised of ice crystals in the atmospheric hovers over the central Oregon coast town.

Nearby, at Cape Foulweather on a summer's night, a monstrous moon shines down on the ocean and lights up sky just beyond a variety of fog layers to turn it blue – like some sort of fake daylight.

But, as we all know, the moon is visible during the day as well. Here, on the northern face of Pacific City's Cape Kiwanda, it reveals itself under the sun. With those massive sand dunes just below it, the place looks like something out of the first scenes in Star Wars.

Above Manzanita, some 500 feet closer to the planet, the overlooks at Neahkahnie have become remarkably surreal, between the car lights driving by, the fog, and a car's taillight casting a red glow on that pyramid-like rock.

In Newport, a stunning full moon lights up the Yaquina Bay Bridge on this summer's night – actually a day before the Fourth of July.

Then, near Oceanside, this scene at Cape Lookout reminds us that even the moon behind clouds can be a mesmerizing thing, as the last rays of sun paint the beach a piquant purple and the Earth's satellite begins to peek out.

