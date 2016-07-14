Interact with Moths at Two North Oregon Coast Events, One at Night

Published 07/14/2016 at 6:31 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) – Take a wild moth odyssey on the north Oregon coast later this month, as the Lower Nehalem Community Trust hosts two events that center around the flighty little critters as part of National Moth Week. The two events happen on July 23 at Alder Creek Farm near Nehalem and then on July 26 at the Pine Grove Community Center in Manzanita.

Naturalist Jim Johnson leads this sojourn. You will see unusual moths at a nighttime moth viewing event at Alder Creek Farm. Then a few days later enjoy a slide show of moths of this region at Johnson's presentation in Manzanita. He will also discuss crowdsourcing ecological data online and answer questions about how to get started as a citizen scientist on websites like iNaturalist and eBird.

You'll want to bring your flashlights for the nocturnal event on July 23, a rare evening of viewing moths under the stars. Jim will demonstrate how to safely attract, trap, document, and release moths. After sunset everyone will gather around the illuminated moth-friendly trap to observe our moth friends more closely. This event begins at 8 p.m.

What draws a moth to flame? Check out the presentation on July 26 at 7 p.m. for answers. You'll witness dazzling images of local moths and learn about the secret life of these ubiquitous summer visitors.

Johnson was recently featured at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s BioBlitz. His first love is odonates, and he’s been closely studying the moths of Alder Creek Farm since the spring.

Alder Creek Farm is at 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem. The Pine Grove Community House is at Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon.

Registration is not required for either free event. For more information, visit http://www.nehalemtrust.org/.

This programming is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures throughout Tillamook County. Created by Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Tillamook Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, these meaningful, nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. This effort is partially funded by the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County and Visit Tillamook Coast. Learn more about the Explore Nature series at www.tbnep.org/Explore-Nature.php. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Lower Nehalem Community Trust preserves land and nurtures conservation values in partnership with an engaged community in the Nehalem Region of the Oregon coast. More on the Manzanita, Nehalem area below, and at the Nehalem Bay, Manzanita Virtual Tour, Map.













